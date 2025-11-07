KeyBank Awards $450,000 in Grants To Support Small Businesses and Childhood Nutrition in Central Ohio

Grants includes $200,000 to Freedom Equity and $250,000 to Children's Hunger Alliance to advance economic opportunity and food security across Columbus and Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESS Newswire / November 7, 2025 / As part of its ongoing commitment to building stronger, more equitable communities, KeyBank and the KeyBank Foundation have announced two philanthropic investments totaling $450,000 in support of economic empowerment and childhood nutrition in Ohio.

A $200,000 grant was awarded to Freedom Equity, a Columbus-based nonprofit focused on expanding access to capital for underserved small businesses. The grant is part of KeyBank's bicentennial celebration, which includes $5.4 million in milestone grants across its 27 markets. Freedom Equity will use the funds to launch a Low-Interest Merchant Cash Advance (MCA) Alternative, designed to provide fair and transparent financing options to small businesses in Columbus that are often excluded from traditional lending.

"Freedom Equity was founded to improve access to affordable capital for underserved businesses," said J. Averi Frost, President and CEO of Freedom Equity. "This grant will give our customers access to funds without creating the kinds of hardships that high interest loans with difficult terms sometimes create. We're here to help eliminate barriers. As a community lender, fair and affordable lending options are central to our mission. We're excited to be able to deploy this new product."

In addition, the KeyBank Foundation has awarded a $250,000 grant to Children's Hunger Alliance (CHA) to support its Early Childcare Program for In-home Providers and Childcare Centers. This initiative will deliver over one million nutritious meals and snacks to 3,400 children across Franklin County, while also expanding nutrition education and supporting 130 small childcare businesses - many of which are minority- and women-owned.

"KeyBank is showing a true commitment to the well-being of children in our community, and we're thankful for their leadership and support in the fight against childhood hunger in Central Ohio," said Michelle M. Brown, President and CEO of Children's Hunger Alliance. "Strong partnerships like this make all the difference in helping us provide nutritious meals and food education to children right where they are, every day of the year, so they can reach their full potential and thrive."

"At KeyBank, we believe thriving communities are built through economic empowerment, access to opportunity and support for families," said Lara DeLeone, KeyBank Central Ohio Market President. "Freedom Equity is transforming the small business landscape in Columbus by giving entrepreneurs the tools to grow and succeed. Children's Hunger Alliance is equally vital, ensuring thousands of children receive nutritious meals while strengthening the childcare ecosystem that working families rely on. These investments reflect our commitment to helping our neighbors build stability, resilience and long-term success."

ABOUT KEYBANK

In 2025, KeyCorp celebrates its bicentennial, marking 200 years of service to clients and communities from Maine to Alaska. To learn more, visit KeyBank Heritage Center. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $187 billion at September 30, 2025.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC.

ABOUT KEYBANK FOUNDATION

KeyBank Foundation is a nonprofit charitable foundation that supports organizations and initiatives aimed at improving financial wellness, education, and community development. Through strategic philanthropy, KeyBank Foundation works to create thriving communities and drive meaningful, lasting change.

