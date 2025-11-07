Anzeige
Freitag, 07.11.2025
Microcap mit Pentagon-Zugang: Der heißeste Microcap im Defence-Re-Rating?
WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 | Ticker-Symbol: DHG
Frankfurt
06.11.25 | 08:06
6,340 Euro
-0,78 % -0,050
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,2506,54017:02
6,3706,45006.11.
Dow Jones News
07.11.2025 15:51 Uhr
192 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company 
07-Nov-2025 / 14:20 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Standard Form TR-1 
 
Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Dalata 
Hotel Group plc 
 
LEI: 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
 
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): 
 
[X ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
 
[] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
 
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
 
[] Other (please specify)iii: 
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: 
 
Name:                      City and country of registered office (if applicable): 
 
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.          Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington DE 19801, USA 
 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 05/11/2025 
 
6. Date on which issuer notified: 07/11/2025 
 
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 
 
The 6% threshold in votes was crossed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. through its subsidiary. 
 
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: 
 
                               % of voting rights 
                  % of voting rights    through financial  Total of both  Total number of 
                  attached to shares (total instruments     in % (9.A +   voting rights of 
                  of 9.A)          (total of 9.B.1 +  9.B)      issuervii 
                             9.B.2) 
 
 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or   4.15%           1.61%        5.76%      211,483,988 
reached 
 
 
Position of previous notification 4.80%           1.21%        6.01%      211,483,988 
(if applicable) 
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: 
 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
 
           Number of voting rightsix     % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares                                             
 
ISIN code (if     Direct       Indirect    Direct            Indirect 
possible) 

IE00BJMZDW83               8,767,836                    4.15% 
 
SUBTOTAL A                8,767,836                    4.15% 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations 
 
Type of financial  Expiration  Exercise/       Number of voting rights that may be acquired % of voting rights 
instrument     datex     Conversion Periodxi  if the instrument is exercised/converted. 
 
 
Securities Lending Open                 1,000                    0.0005% 
 
                   SUBTOTAL B.1      1,000                    0.0005% 

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations 
 
Type of financial   Expiration Exercise/   Physical or cash                      % of voting 
instrument      datex    Conversion  settlementxii      Number of voting rights      rights 
                 Period xi 
 
 
Swap         03/12/2025         Cash           2,553,245             1.21% 
 
Swap         06/11/2028         Cash          847,568              0.40% 
 
Swap         11/09/2028         Cash          1,969               0.001% 
 
Swap         15/10/2035         Cash           1,819               0.001% 
 
                           SUBTOTAL B.2      3,404,600             1.61% 
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): 

[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii 

[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: 
 
            % of voting rights if it   % of voting rights through financial  Total of both if it equals 
Namexv         equals or is higher than the instruments if it equals or is higher  or is higher than the 
            notifiable threshold     than the notifiable threshold      notifiable threshold 
 
 
The Goldman Sachs                                         
Group, Inc. 
 
 
Goldman Sachs (UK)                                         
L.L.C. 
 
 
Goldman Sachs Group UK                                       
Limited 
 
 
Goldman Sachs                                           
International 

The Goldman Sachs                                         
Group, Inc. 
 
 
Goldman Sachs & Co.                                        
LLC 

The Goldman Sachs                                         
Group, Inc. 
 
 
GSAM Holdings LLC                                         
 
Goldman Sachs Asset                                        
Management, L.P. 

The Goldman Sachs                                         
Group, Inc. 
 
 
Goldman Sachs Bank USA                                       

The Goldman Sachs                                         
Group, Inc. 
 
 
GSAMI Holdings LLC                                         
 
GSAMI Holdings I LLC                                        
 
GSAMI Holdings II Ltd 

Goldman Sachs Asset 
Management 
International Holdings 
Ltd                                                

Goldman Sachs Asset 
Management 
International 
11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 

12. Additional informationxvi: 
 
General email contact: 
 
gs-rrc-emea-position-enquiries@gs.com

Done at Bengaluru on 07/11/2025

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:     DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:   635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
Sequence No.: 407623 
EQS News ID:  2226226 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2226226&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 07, 2025 09:20 ET (14:20 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.