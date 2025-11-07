HiBy RS8 II Ultra-Flagship Portable HiFi Player Released

LEWES, Del., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBy has officially launched its new flagship portable HiFi player, RS8 II, on October 30, 2025. The RS8 II integrates HiBy's advanced technologies in portable audio with deep insights into market trends, redefining high-end portable music players. It features a high-performance processor, upgraded audio architecture, and multiple connectivity options, supporting high-resolution audio formats and versatile output, providing users with a complete digital audio experience and flexible connectivity.

"HIBY RS8 II: the Evolution of RS Series"

The player is powered by the Qualcomm Dragonwing QCS8550 (8Gen2 platform) and the upgraded third-generation DARWIN audio architecture, paired with AdaptiveAMP, offering dynamic A/B-class amplification with 64-level adjustability and THD+N as low as 0.0008%. Its powerful CPU+GPU+NPU+FPGA+DSP array combined with a precisely matched R2R resistor network ensures accurate high-resolution audio reproduction. Sankofa AI tonality simulation allows users to enjoy sound signatures modeled after classic audio sources such as MD, CD, cassette, and reel-to-reel tape players, with free updates for a personalized HiFi experience.

In terms of design, the RS8 II adopts a unibody aluminum chassis with a glass back, geometric lines, and three-dimensional cuts for a distinctive appearance. The rear panel is engraved with RS and "DESIGNED BY HIBY," hexagonal side buttons symbolize the Darwin architecture, and the multi-faceted rotary knob reflects light like a diamond. At 425g, the player balances flagship-level performance with portability.

The RS8 II features a 5.5-inch 1080×1920 HD display and a 46.8Wh battery supporting up to 80W PD3.0 fast charging. Wireless connectivity includes Wi-Fi 7 MIMO and Bluetooth 5.3 (compatible with AptX Adaptive & AptX Lossless). Audio performance is enhanced by 45.1584MHz and 49.152MHz NDK femtosecond oscillators, supporting DSD1024, PCM 1536kHz/32bit, and MQA 16X, and Direct Transport Audio (D.T.A.), which bypasses Android system SRC for high-resolution playback from third-party apps. Output options include 3.5mm PO/LO combo, 4.4mm BAL Phone-out, 4.4mm BAL Line-out, Type-C digital audio supporting SPDIF coaxial, USB Audio In/Out, and the first-time portable player I²S interface, greatly expanding connectivity possibilities.

With its advanced tonality simulation, ultra-low distortion, and efficient power management, the RS8 II delivers an unprecedented high-fidelity listening experience, establishing a new benchmark for portable HiFi.

About HiBy

Founded in 2011, HiBy is a leading authority in portable audio, specializing in the development, design, and sales of top-tier portable audio products through its subsidiaries HiBy Music and HiBy Digital.

