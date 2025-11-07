Double Diamond Resorts: Eagle Rock Resort Solidifies Status as Pennsylvania's Premier Four-Season Private Community

HAZLETON, PA / ACCESS Newswire / November 7, 2025 / Eagle Rock Resort today affirmed its position as the leading four-season Resort Community in Pennsylvania, offering a self-contained, high-value lifestyle for property owners and guests. The 5,000-acre private, gated community, developed by Double Diamond Resorts, continues to draw national attention for its unparalleled collection of amenities, ranging from championship golf to comprehensive winter sports facilities.

Eagle Rock Resort' Equestrian Center



The resort, located just two hours from both New York and Philadelphia, works as a perpetual vacation destination, providing a full calendar of activities and luxury services.

"At Eagle Rock, we deliver an experience that truly redefines resort living," says Jim Sebia, General Manager at Eagle Rock Resort. "Our commitment is to year-round quality-whether you are teeing off on the Arnold Palmer course in the summer, skiing our slopes in the winter, or enjoying our indoor Aquatics Center anytime. We provide an enormous amount of value and unmatched convenience, all within the security of our private mountain setting."

Unmatched Year-Round Amenities Highlight Quality of Life

Eagle Rock Resort is one of the few communities in the Mid-Atlantic region to offer such a diverse, high-quality array of amenities behind a single gate. The resort's highlights, which directly contribute to the quality of life for its residents, include:

Championship Golf: The centerpiece is the 18-Hole Championship Golf Course, co-designed by the late golf legend Arnold Palmer. Known for its spectacular mountain views and challenging play, it is complemented by the 9-Hole Executive Course and a full practice facility, drawing serious golfers and enthusiasts alike.

Snow Sports: As a true four-season retreat, the resort boasts a full ski slope and snow tubing facility. With 100% snowmaking capacity, the slopes provide reliable, family-friendly winter fun regardless of natural snowfall.

Aquatics and Lake Activities: The Indoor Aquatics Center provides swimming and recreation year-round. In warmer months, Lake Susquehanna becomes the focal point for water sports, including kayaking, swimming, and fishing from the resort's dedicated beach area.

Focus on Wellness and Family Recreation

Eagle Rock Resort provides essential lifestyle amenities that serve families and promote wellness:

The Spa: A full-service spa offers relaxation and rejuvenation with a host of treatments, massages, and a fitness center complete with state-of-the-art equipment and dry-heat saunas.

Equestrian Center: Offers trail rides, riding lessons, and boarding, providing a unique outdoor experience rarely found within a private community.

The Activities Center: A central hub for families, featuring an indoor basketball gym, arcade games, and various programmed events designed to entertain all ages.

The continuous operation and high standards of these amenities underscore the value of the Eagle Rock Resort Community for every property owner.

About Eagle Rock Resort

Eagle Rock Resort is a private, gated community by Double Diamond Resorts, located on over 5,000 acres. The community offers a variety of options, including new homes, condominiums, and residential homesites, coupled with an extensive, resort-style amenities package designed for year-round use by owners and their guests.

SOURCE: Double Diamond Resorts

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/eagle-rock-resort-solidifies-status-as-pennsylvanias-premier-four-season-private-commun-1096887