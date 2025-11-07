Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc.: Orion Updates Investors With Expansion Into Precious- and Critical-Mineral Properties

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESS Newswire / November 7, 2025 / Orion Diversified Holding Co. Inc. (OTCID:OODH) ("Orion" or the "Company"), a revenue-generating diversified natural-resource company, announced today that it has closed on a two-year mineral lease on the Queen Lilly Placer Claim, covering approximately 20 acres in a historic gold district near the town of Rich Bar in northern California.

The lease was obtained at no cost to the Company and grants Orion the exclusive right to hold and represent the property as part of its mineral portfolio, with an option to extend or acquire full ownership in the future. The Queen Lilly Claim lies along a section of the North Fork Feather River that produced significant coarse-gold deposits during California's early mining era. Orion views the asset as a long-term strategic holding, providing exposure to the precious-metals market while maintaining its focus on income-generating oil and gas interests.

In addition to the California lease, Orion owns 4.25 acres near Winnemucca, Humboldt County Nevada, located within a region recognized for its rare-earth and critical-mineral potential. The Company believes this holding provides further diversification into a sector increasingly important to U.S. energy and technology supply chains.

Tom Lull, CEO, Comments

"This has been a productive period for Orion as we continue strengthening our portfolio across multiple resource sectors," said Tom Lull, CEO of Orion Diversified Holding Co. Inc. "On the mineral side, we finalized a two-year lease on a historic 20-acre gold property in northern California, providing low-cost exposure to the precious- and critical-minerals market. This is the first of several 20-acre mineral claims that Orion plans to secure as part of a broader diversification strategy into U.S.-based mineral assets. It's a strategic long-term holding that adds depth to our asset base while maintaining our disciplined, income-focused approach.

In the Gulf Coast Region, our producing oil interests remain steady, with current output estimated at approximately 300 barrels of oil per day net to Orion. Pipeline repairs in the Eagle Ford area are progressing, and once that work is completed, Orion expects to bring additional production online, further enhancing near-term cash flow and asset value.

In addition to our Gulf operations, Orion continues to receive monthly income from multiple producing properties across Oklahoma, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, and Louisiana, providing diverse and stable revenue streams from several of the most active oil and gas basins in the United States. Orion also owns more than 20,000 royalty acres in Texas alone in the Permian Basin.

Our approach remains the same: expand strategically, control costs, and protect shareholder value. We're not in the business of hype - we're focused on results."

ABOUT ORION DIVERSIFIED HOLDING CO INC.

Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. is a holding company with a primary strategy of investing in operated majority working interest, non-operated working interest, royalty, and mineral interests in producing oil & gas properties, with a core area of focus in the premier basins within the United States. Orion receives monthly income from 53,960 mineral acres and receives income from Chevron, Conoco Phillips, Apache, Occidental Petroleum, EOG Resources, Mewbourne Oil, Merit Energy, Hilcorp Oil, Kraken Oil, DCP, Raybaw Operating, Unit Corp, Hanna Oil, Cambrian Resources, Utah Gas Corp, Compass Operating, Denbury and many others. More information about Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. can be found at www.orionenergyco.com.

