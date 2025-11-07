The "The Business of La Liga 2025/26" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report takes a deep dive into the soccer league in Spain. The report explores the broadcast rights linked to the competition and its participating teams. Specifically, it looks at the main media and sponsorship rights for the league, as well as the kit supplier, front-of-shirt, and sleeve sponsorship partnerships across all 20 competing teams. The report also looks at the social media followings of these teams and the potential ticket revenue on offer throughout the season.

The 2025/26 La Liga season has secured 28 partnership agreements with 27 brands. The 2025/26 edition of La Liga is expected to generate an estimated $157.07 million in sponsorship revenue, according to the analyst. The most significant sponsorship for the 2025/26 season is the league's title sponsorship with EA Sports. This multi-year agreement, effective from the 2023/24 season, designates Electronic Arts' EA Sports as the title sponsor for all La Liga competitions. The league has eight new sponsorship agreements for the 2025/26 season, including Volkswagen, Airbnb, and Remitly.

The domestic media revenue for the 2025/26 La Liga season is $1.12 billion. DAZN has secured the global highlights rights for La Liga, commencing with the 2025/26 season. Under a two-year contract, DAZN will provide highlights from every La Liga match, spanning from the 2025-26 season through the end of the 2026-27 season. For the 2025-26 season, Disney+ has partnered with Premier Sports to broadcast the league in the UK and Ireland. In the US, the 2024/25 season was the league's most successful on ESPN, with 5.4 billion minutes watched.

Barcelona could potentially generate an estimated €91,770,000 ($106,592,850) in ticket revenue throughout the 2025/26 La Liga season. Barcelona's home stadium, Camp Nou, capacity of 105,000, significantly influences the club's potential ticket revenue. The club has not yet returned to Camp Nou, but it is anticipated that they will resume playing their home fixtures there by mid-September. Ahead of the 2025/26 season, Deportivo Alaves has the cheapest ticket prices for adults, with prices ranging between €13 €59 ($15.10 $68.52), whilst Sevilla has the most expensive adult ticket, with prices as steep as €165 ($191.63). Athletic Bilbao boasts the highest starting price for season tickets among La Liga teams for the 2025/26 season, with prices commencing at €434 ($504.05).

Scope

This report takes a deep dive into the La Liga 2025, including a look at its sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, attendance and ticketing.

Reasons to Buy

For those wanting an in-depth analysis of the 2025 edition of the La Liga, in the sense of both business and popularity.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview

Executive Summary

Introduction

2. Media Landscape

Overview

Media Revenue

Broadcasters Breakdown

3. League Sponsorship

Overview

Annual Deal Values

Industry Breakdown

Brand Location Breakdown

Partnership History

Money

4. Kit Supplier Market

Overview

Annual Deal Values

Brand Breakdown

Partnership History

5. Front-of-Shirt Landscape

Overview

Annual Deal Values

Industry Breakdown

Brand Location Breakdown

Partnership History

6. Sleeve Sponsorship Landscape

Overview

Annual Deal Values

Industry Breakdown

Brand Location Breakdown

Partnership History

7. Team Sponsorship Overview

Overview

Brand HQ Breakdown

Deal Volume by Team

Deal Value by Sector

Deal Volume and Value by Sector

8. Team Profiles

9. Additional Revenue Ticketing

Average Attendances

Ticket Prices

Potential Ticket Revenue

Case Study

10. Social Media

Team Comparison

League Comparison

Player Comparison

11. Appendix

Companies Featured

King Group

Arab Bank

Remitly

Activa Insurance Group

Lowe's

Sportybet

Luckia

Legends Collection

Panini

Iberia

Haier

El Corte Ingles

Solan de Cabras

Avery Dennison

Mondelez International

Airbnb

BKT

Uber Eats

Fanatics

Microsoft

Moeve

Volkswagen

PUMA

Mahou

Riyadh Season

EA Sports

Sorare

