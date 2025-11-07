The "The Business of La Liga 2025/26" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report takes a deep dive into the soccer league in Spain. The report explores the broadcast rights linked to the competition and its participating teams. Specifically, it looks at the main media and sponsorship rights for the league, as well as the kit supplier, front-of-shirt, and sleeve sponsorship partnerships across all 20 competing teams. The report also looks at the social media followings of these teams and the potential ticket revenue on offer throughout the season.
The 2025/26 La Liga season has secured 28 partnership agreements with 27 brands. The 2025/26 edition of La Liga is expected to generate an estimated $157.07 million in sponsorship revenue, according to the analyst. The most significant sponsorship for the 2025/26 season is the league's title sponsorship with EA Sports. This multi-year agreement, effective from the 2023/24 season, designates Electronic Arts' EA Sports as the title sponsor for all La Liga competitions. The league has eight new sponsorship agreements for the 2025/26 season, including Volkswagen, Airbnb, and Remitly.
The domestic media revenue for the 2025/26 La Liga season is $1.12 billion. DAZN has secured the global highlights rights for La Liga, commencing with the 2025/26 season. Under a two-year contract, DAZN will provide highlights from every La Liga match, spanning from the 2025-26 season through the end of the 2026-27 season. For the 2025-26 season, Disney+ has partnered with Premier Sports to broadcast the league in the UK and Ireland. In the US, the 2024/25 season was the league's most successful on ESPN, with 5.4 billion minutes watched.
Barcelona could potentially generate an estimated €91,770,000 ($106,592,850) in ticket revenue throughout the 2025/26 La Liga season. Barcelona's home stadium, Camp Nou, capacity of 105,000, significantly influences the club's potential ticket revenue. The club has not yet returned to Camp Nou, but it is anticipated that they will resume playing their home fixtures there by mid-September. Ahead of the 2025/26 season, Deportivo Alaves has the cheapest ticket prices for adults, with prices ranging between €13 €59 ($15.10 $68.52), whilst Sevilla has the most expensive adult ticket, with prices as steep as €165 ($191.63). Athletic Bilbao boasts the highest starting price for season tickets among La Liga teams for the 2025/26 season, with prices commencing at €434 ($504.05).
Scope
- This report takes a deep dive into the La Liga 2025, including a look at its sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, attendance and ticketing.
Reasons to Buy
- For those wanting an in-depth analysis of the 2025 edition of the La Liga, in the sense of both business and popularity.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Overview
- Executive Summary
- Introduction
2. Media Landscape
- Overview
- Media Revenue
- Broadcasters Breakdown
3. League Sponsorship
- Overview
- Annual Deal Values
- Industry Breakdown
- Brand Location Breakdown
- Partnership History
- Money
4. Kit Supplier Market
- Overview
- Annual Deal Values
- Brand Breakdown
- Partnership History
5. Front-of-Shirt Landscape
- Overview
- Annual Deal Values
- Industry Breakdown
- Brand Location Breakdown
- Partnership History
6. Sleeve Sponsorship Landscape
- Overview
- Annual Deal Values
- Industry Breakdown
- Brand Location Breakdown
- Partnership History
7. Team Sponsorship Overview
- Overview
- Brand HQ Breakdown
- Deal Volume by Team
- Deal Value by Sector
- Deal Volume and Value by Sector
8. Team Profiles
9. Additional Revenue Ticketing
- Average Attendances
- Ticket Prices
- Potential Ticket Revenue
- Case Study
10. Social Media
- Team Comparison
- League Comparison
- Player Comparison
11. Appendix
Companies Featured
- King Group
- Arab Bank
- Remitly
- Activa Insurance Group
- Lowe's
- Sportybet
- Luckia
- Legends Collection
- Panini
- Iberia
- Haier
- El Corte Ingles
- Solan de Cabras
- Avery Dennison
- Mondelez International
- Airbnb
- BKT
- Uber Eats
- Fanatics
- Microsoft
- Moeve
- Volkswagen
- PUMA
- Mahou
- Riyadh Season
- EA Sports
- Sorare
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qln7lf
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251107777826/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900