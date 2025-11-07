Costa Mesa, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2025) - Sarieh Family Law - Orange County, a trusted firm known for its compassionate and strategic family law representation throughout Southern California, has officially relocated its Orange County office from Santa Ana to 3200 Park Center Drive, Suite 200, Costa Mesa, CA 92626. This move marks an important milestone in the firm's continued growth and its mission to enhance accessibility and service for families across the region.

Founded by Certified Family Law Specialist Wail Sarieh, Sarieh Family Law has earned a reputation for providing dedicated, results-oriented representation in matters involving divorce, child custody, domestic violence, spousal support, and paternity. Drawing on his extensive legal experience and personal understanding of family law challenges, Attorney Sarieh leads the firm with empathy and determination to protect clients' rights and well-being.

According to Sarieh, the new Costa Mesa location reflects the firm's long-standing commitment to client-centered service. "The relocation allows Sarieh Family Law to remain deeply connected to the Orange County community while providing a more convenient and comfortable space for clients," he said. "Our goal has always been to ensure that every client feels supported, informed, and respected throughout their legal journey."

The expansion underscores Sarieh Family Law's ongoing dedication to delivering personalized, effective, and compassionate representation. With an additional office in Newport Beach, the firm continues to provide comprehensive legal guidance on a wide range of family law issues - from complex asset division to sensitive custody disputes.

About Sarieh Family Law

The firm handles all aspects of family law, including divorce, custody, visitation, support, guardianship, and domestic violence matters. Led by Wail Sarieh, the firm combines strong advocacy with compassionate service to help families achieve the best possible outcomes during life's most challenging moments.

Whether clients are initiating a divorce, responding to a court order, or seeking advice regarding parental rights, Sarieh Family Law provides immediate, knowledgeable, and caring legal support tailored to each individual's needs.

Email: wsarieh@sariehlaw.com

Media Contact





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10740/273614_figure1.png

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/273614

SOURCE: GetFeatured