The Hashgraph Group (THG): DOST and The Hashgraph Group Sign Collaboration Agreement to Advance Web3 Innovation in the Philippines

THG to deliver training, innovation, and engineering expertise to enable academic institutions and industries with Hedera-powered Web3 applications in the Philippines

PFÄFFIKON, Switzerland, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hashgraph Group (THG), the Swiss-based Web3 technology and engineering company operating within the Hedera ecosystem, has announced the signing of a strategic framework collaboration agreement with the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) - the executive department of the Philippine government responsible for directing, leading and coordinating science, technology and innovative efforts to support national economic development. This strategic partnership aims to strengthen the cooperation between the public and private sectors in exploring Web3 and distributed ledger technologies (DLT) as part of Philippines national digitization and financial inclusion strategy.

Philippines is emerging as a major hub for blockchain adoption in Asia-Pacific, driven by a young, tech-savvy population and supportive government that is integrating technology for transparency and efficiency. DOST's mandate includes promotion and adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies, including blockchain and artificial intelligence to foster continuous innovation in the country, resulting in job creation and economic growth. As the Philippines embraces Web3 technologies, the need for transparent, verifiable, and secure digital infrastructure becomes increasingly important for the government, academic institutions, and industry stakeholders.

Sancho Mabborang, Undersecretary for Regional Operations DOST, said: "This partnership between DOST and The Hashgraph Group strengthens our commitment to bring digital innovation to every region of the Philippines. By introducing Web3 and Hedera-powered solutions through our regional offices, we are empowering communities, universities, and industries to take part in the global digital economy. This collaboration ensures that innovation and opportunity reach all Filipinos, driving inclusive and sustainable growth across the nation."

Through this strategic partnership, DOST and THG will seek to empower Filipino communities, academic institutions, and industries with Hedera-powered solutions and applications. DOST, through its Regional Offices, and THG will collaborate to prioritize the specific Web3 regional requirements, including capacity building, knowledge-sharing, and for developing real-world solutions for startups, enterprises, and governments. The signing ceremony in Switzerland not only covered the framework Collaboration Agreement but also included the signing of six separate agreements with the first six of 17 administrative regions, which included National Capital Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Regional Office III - Central Luzon, Regional Office VI - Western Visayas, Regional Office VIII - Eastern Visayas, and Regional Office XI - Davao.

Stefan Deiss, Co-Founder and CEO of The Hashgraph Group, stated: "We are very excited to be working with DOST and the regions on developing and deploying Hedera-powered Web3 technologies within the Philippines. We look forward to enabling both the public and private sectors and empowering the Filipino society through training, innovation, and engineering."

As part of the official signing ceremony, which included a visit by the government delegation of Philippines to the headquarters of THG in Switzerland, THG showcased its pioneering Web3 products and solutions, including a demo of its Hedera-powered carbon bank developed for enterprises and government institutions. THG will work with DOST to develop industry use cases by providing engineering expertise across multiple industries, encompassing venture building, sustainability projects, smart agriculture, smart food systems, water quality traceability, gaming, tourism, and other science, technology, and innovation initiatives.

This partnership with THG marks an important milestone in DOST's ongoing pursuit of science, technology, and innovation for sustainable and inclusive growth. Through this collaboration, both organizations aim to strengthen the cooperation between the public and private sectors, including implementing nation-wide Web3 training, certification, and innovation programs for students, entrepreneurs, and enterprise to adapt to and compete in the Web3 economy. This includes strategic investments in innovative startups via THG's venture building program.

About The Hashgraph Group

The Hashgraph Group (THG) is a Swiss-based Web3 technology and engineering company that operates within the Hedera ecosystem, specialized in design, development, and deployment of enterprise-grade solutions aimed at enabling enterprises and governments to adapt and compete in the Web3 economy. Focussed on building business without barriers through technological innovation, THG unlocks new business and growth opportunities for enterprises globally. For more information about The Hashgraph Group, visit www.hashgraph-group.com.

