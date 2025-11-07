Hawthorn, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2025) - Guardian Plumbing & Blocked Drains has officially announced the expansion of its plumbing services across Melbourne's inner suburbs. The company now operates in 36 suburbs within a 10-kilometre radius of the Melbourne CBD, extending its reach beyond the Hawthorn and Richmond areas.

This development marks a key milestone in Guardian Plumbing & Blocked Drains' long-term strategy to improve access to reliable plumbing services for both residential and commercial clients. The decision to expand comes in response to a noticeable increase in demand, driven by infrastructure ageing and recent weather events contributing to more frequent plumbing and drainage issues.

Since beginning operations in 1989, Guardian Plumbing & Blocked Drains has completed over 5,400 plumbing jobs across Melbourne. With the expansion now covering more suburbs, including high-demand areas such as Fitzroy North, Camberwell, and South Yarra, the company is positioned to reach more clients and respond to urgent plumbing issues faster and more efficiently.

To ensure the expansion supports both existing and new customers, the company has introduced a range of internal updates. This includes optimising dispatch and routing systems to reduce response times and streamline technician scheduling. These changes are designed to evenly distribute workloads and maintain service efficiency across all areas.

Guardian Plumbing & Blocked Drains has also invested in new equipment to support its growing operations. The team now operates an expanded range of plumbing tools, including additional CCTV inspection cameras, high-pressure water jetting units, and drain-locating technology. These resources will assist technicians in identifying and resolving issues more quickly and with minimal disruption.

Guardian Plumbing & Blocked Drains states that service processes and standards will remain consistent across all 36 locations. The expansion does not alter the company's operational procedures, which continue to prioritise timely responses, job efficiency, and adherence to safety and cleanliness protocols.

As demand for the best local plumbing and blocked drains services increases across Melbourne's inner suburbs, the company will continue to assess operational performance and resource allocation to ensure consistent service delivery throughout its expanded coverage area.

About Guardian Plumbing & Blocked Drains:

Guardian Plumbing & Blocked Drains is a family-owned plumbing company based in Hawthorn, Victoria. Established in 1989, the company has over three decades of experience delivering residential and commercial plumbing services across Melbourne. Specialising in blocked drains, general plumbing repairs, and maintenance, the team is committed to providing efficient, professional service using industry-standard tools and equipment. With a focus on reliability, safety, and customer satisfaction, Guardian Plumbing & Blocked Drains now services 36 suburbs within a 10-kilometre radius of the Melbourne CBD.

