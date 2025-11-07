Gisec: Lt. Colonel Saeed Mohamed Al Shebli Highlights UAE's Vision for Digital Sovereignty and Cyber Resilience

In an exclusive interview, the UAE's cybersecurity leader discusses quantum readiness, AI-driven defense, and the power of collaboration

DUBAI, AE / ACCESS Newswire / November 7, 2025 / As global reliance on digital infrastructure accelerates, Lt. Colonel Saeed Mohamed Al Shebli has underscored the UAE's forward-thinking approach to digital sovereignty, quantum preparedness, and the integration of artificial intelligence in cybersecurity.

Speaking in an exclusive written interview ahead of GISEC Global, the region's leading cybersecurity event, Lt. Colonel Al Shebli emphasized that digital sovereignty is now a cornerstone of national independence and strategic stability.

"Digital sovereignty is no longer a technical concept - it's a cornerstone of national independence and strategic stability," said Lt. Colonel Saeed Mohamed Al Shebli. "The UAE has been remarkably proactive in ensuring that data, platforms, and systems critical to our nation's wellbeing remain under national jurisdiction and governance. This approach strengthens our defenses and builds public trust - the most valuable currency in the digital age."

Preparing for the Quantum Era

Looking ahead, Lt. Colonel Al Shebli identified quantum computing as both an opportunity and a disruption for global cybersecurity. He noted that the UAE's early investments in research, post-quantum cryptography, and collaboration with local institutions such as the Technology Innovation Institute (TII) and MBZUAI are ensuring the nation is ready to lead in the quantum era.

"Quantum computing will revolutionize problem-solving but also challenge today's cryptographic foundations," he said. "The UAE's foresight and long-term thinking - investing in quantum-safe encryption and advanced AI research - ensure we are not waiting for quantum to arrive; we are preparing to lead when it does."

Public-Private Collaboration: The Core of Resilience

Lt. Colonel Al Shebli highlighted that cyber resilience depends on cross-sector collaboration, not ownership.

"Cyber resilience today depends less on who owns the systems and more on how well we collaborate across them," he noted. "In the UAE, there's an extraordinary spirit of partnership between government, private industry, academia, and innovators. Cybersecurity has become an ecosystem of shared accountability - a collective shield protecting the nation."

AI and Advanced Analytics: Transforming Cyber Defense

According to Lt. Colonel Al Shebli, AI has completely redefined the cybersecurity landscape, allowing organizations to anticipate and counter threats before they occur.

"AI is not replacing human expertise - it's amplifying it," he said. "The UAE's integration of AI into national infrastructure demonstrates a balance between technological advancement and ethical responsibility, setting a strong global example for others to follow."

GISEC Global: A Platform for Collaboration and Innovation

Lt. Colonel Al Shebli also commended GISEC Global for serving as a catalyst for collaboration and innovation across the cybersecurity ecosystem.

"GISEC Global has become more than just an exhibition - it's the heartbeat of the region's cybersecurity ecosystem," he said. "It connects ideas with action, inspires young professionals, and strengthens the UAE's position as a global hub for cybersecurity collaboration."

The Future of Cybersecurity in the UAE

Looking to the next three to five years, Lt. Colonel Al Shebli foresees the evolution of cybersecurity from reactive defense to intelligent resilience, with growing opportunities for both local and international businesses.

"The UAE will continue to lead by example - not only by adopting advanced technologies but also by nurturing homegrown talent and startups," he concluded. "Cybersecurity is evolving into a national enabler of economic growth, innovation, and global competitiveness."

About Lt. Colonel Saeed Mohamed Al Shebli

A dedicated cybersecurity professional and a law enforcement officer with 20 years of experience in the field. Deputy director of the Digital Security Dept. at the U.A.E's Ministry of Interior and member of the advisory boards at ADPoly University and Zayed University. "I believe in leveraging the human element to strengthen digital defenses. I understand that technology alone cannot secure an organization. It is the people-trained, aware, and vigilant-who are the true frontline defenders against cyber threats."



PR Contact:

ZEX PR WIRE

info@zexprwire.com

SOURCE: Gisec

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/lt.-colonel-saeed-mohamed-al-shebli-highlights-uaes-vision-for-d-1097992