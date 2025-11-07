Hanoi, Vietnam--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2025) - Giang Huy Logistics officially expands its cross-border logistics platform, introducing a comprehensive digital ordering system that streamlines e-commerce procurement from major Chinese marketplaces. The initiative reinforces the company's mission to simplify the sourcing journey for Vietnamese businesses importing goods from China.

Mr. Giang Van Huy (center) - Founder and CEO of Giang Huy Logistics

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/273594_8b824e3894791afc_002full.jpg

Giang Huy Logistics provides an integrated supply chain model covering cross-border importing, purchasing, transportation, customs clearance, and final delivery. For further insights into the company's tailored solutions for leading e-commerce platforms, readers are invited to visit https://gianghuy.com.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4jOcjxtS4Eg

The new digital expansion enhances automation for online order management through an intuitive and efficient user interface. Clients can now place and track order China requests directly via the online platform, improving processing times and reducing manual errors. This approach reflects Giang Huy Logistics' continued investment in technological solutions to meet the evolving needs of Vietnam's import-export ecosystem.

According to the company, Vietnam's demand for Chinese consumer goods and manufacturing inputs continues to grow rapidly, particularly within the fashion, homeware, and electronics sectors. By combining logistics expertise with platform integration, Giang Huy Logistics aims to bridge the operational gap between Vietnamese retailers and Chinese suppliers, ensuring efficient handling from warehouse to doorstep.

In addition to core logistics functions, the platform provides value-added services such as supplier verification, purchase consolidation, and real-time shipment updates. These enhancements are designed to increase reliability and transparency, two of the most critical factors for cross-border business success.

Giang Huy Logistics also continues to strengthen its partnerships with carriers and customs agents across key transport routes, ensuring consistent delivery within an average of 3-5 days. The company's system supports flexible shipping options, competitive pricing, and a transparent cost structure, aligning with its commitment to long-term operational excellence in the logistics industry.

This digital transformation marks a significant step in the company's ongoing effort to modernize Vietnam-China trade operations, promoting a more accessible and technology-driven logistics environment for importers nationwide.

About Giang Huy Logistics

Giang Huy Logistics is a Vietnam-based logistics company specializing in cross-border e-commerce and sourcing solutions between China and Vietnam. Through digital integration and customer-focused operations, the company supports Vietnamese retailers and businesses in accessing reliable, efficient import services. More information is available at their social media.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/gianghuycompany/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@gianghuylogistics

Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@gianghuylogistics

https://maps.app.goo.gl/UeffViSR7PFfa6xV9

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/273594

SOURCE: Plentisoft