Freitag, 07.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
ACCESS Newswire
07.11.2025
Action Against Hunger Experts Available for Interviews at COP 30

Climate & Hunger: Solutions for a Just Transition in Food Systems

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 7, 2025 / The climate crisis is a hunger crisis. In 2024, extreme weather drove food crises in 18 countries, while the industrialized food system continues to generate over one-third of global greenhouse gas emissions. COP30 in Brazil presents a critical opportunity to advance a Just Transition in agriculture and food systems-one that is sustainable and enables access to affordable, nutritious food for all.

Experts from leading global nonprofit Action Against Hunger are available at COP30 to discuss the urgent need for just transitions in agriculture and food systems, climate finance in fragile contexts, and agroecological solutions to help mitigate climate crisis and enhance resilience.

Action Against Hunger spokespeople and events at COP 30:

  • Israel Rodrigues, Confluence Manager, Regional Office West and Central Africa (based in Senegal)
    Expertise: Agriculture/food systems, civil society engagement, climate adaptation in West and Central Africa
    Event: SDG Pavilion - "Renewable Energy for Resilience and Development" (November 10, 3:45-4:45 PM) - Illustrating cross-sector benefits of renewables for health, agriculture, and resilience

  • Alvin Munyasia, Head of Advocacy, Kenya
    Expertise: Climate adaptation, climate finance, Loss & Damage, climate policy & advocacy
    Events:

    • Action on Food Hub" From Crisis Response to Climate Ready: Strengthening Food Systems in Fragile Contexts" (November 19, 3:45-4:45 PM)

    • German Climate Pavilion - "Turning Targets into Action: Climate-Resilient Food and Agriculture under the GGA" (November 19, 4:30-5:30 PM)

  • Marie Cosquer, Advocacy Analyst on Food Systems & Climate Crisis, Action contre la Faim France HQ
    Expertise: Sharm el-Sheikh Joint Work on Agriculture (SSJWA), Global Goal on Adaptation (GGA) food negotiations, Just Transition, CAN Agriculture coordination
    Events:

    • Official UNFCCC Side Event - "Just Transition in Food Systems: Roadmaps and Perspectives," Side Event Room 9 (November 12, 6:30-8:00 PM)

    • Special Envoy for Family Farming Event, Blue Zone (November 17, 11:00 AM-12:00 PM)

  • Pauline Verrière, Head of Advocacy on Food Systems & Climate Crisis, Action contre la Faim France HQ
    Expertise: Right to food and nutrition, global food systems governance
    Event: Pavillon IFDD Belém - Side event on food systems and climate (November 12, 4:45-5:45 PM)

Action Against Hunger is a global leader creating a future where every life is well nourished. We innovate to prevent malnutrition and respond to hunger hotspots, working in 59 countries and reaching more than 21 million people each year. With 8,990 staff members worldwide-95% hired locally-we ensure culturally relevant solutions and empower communities with long-term resilience. For 18 consecutive years, we've earned top ratings from charity evaluators-a distinction achieved by fewer than 1% of nonprofits. Together, we are promoting resilience and working to end hunger for everyone, for good.

Contact Info:
Action Against Hunger
https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/action-against-hunger
info@3blmedia.com

Action Against Hunger



https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/action-against-hunger-experts-available-for-interviews-at-cop-30-1098237

