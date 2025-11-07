ODIOT SA: Intermediate Business Update as of September 30, 2025

Intermediate Business Update as of September 30, 2025

Paris, November 7, 2025 - 5:00 p.m.

ODIOT SA (Euronext Access - FR0014010DV3 - MLODT) releases a business update for the market.

In accordance with Euronext Access market regulations, ODIOT SA is under no obligation to produce or publish semi-annual financial statements. However, this release aims to inform the market of the company's current business performance.

Business Activity and Performance of the Operating Subsidiary

As of September 30, 2025, ODIOT's order book stood at €2,114,673, reflecting sustained business activity.

Gross revenue at the same date amounted to €1,856,261, representing net revenue of €1,307,224 after discounts granted to distributors.

The projected revenue for fiscal year 2025 is estimated between €1.8 million and €2.0 million, representing an increase between +59.6% and +77.4% compared with fiscal year 2024, during which revenue totaled €1,127,580.

Since the beginning of 2025, ODIOT has also acquired 218 kilograms of silver at an average price of $38.07 per ounce. These purchases were made in planned quantities to secure the best conditions from our supplier. The silver used is 100% recycled, enabling ODIOT to operate within a circular economy framework.

Clarifications

Regarding the press release dated October 24, 2025, relating to the publication of the updated GreenSome Finance report: ODIOT SA has not carried out any acquisition. The information contained in the October 24, 2025 press release referring to the GreenSome Finance report should be read in light of this clarification.

About ODIOT SA

ODIOT SA is the holding company controlling ODIOT, a French luxury brand founded in 1690, and one of the most prestigious silversmiths since the 18th century. A supplier to royalty, the Empire, and European courts, ODIOT possesses exceptional know-how in the creation of decorative masterpieces and cutlery crafted from precious metals (solid silver, vermeil, silver-gilt, and gold). ODIOT is distinguished as Company of Living Heritage (Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant®) by the French Minister of Economy.

