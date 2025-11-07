Tata Consultancy Services: TCS' goIT Program Invites Students to Innovate for Children Rights and Wellbeing

The November goIT Monthly Challenge invites students to compete for mentoring, recognition and more with ideas to protect and improve quality of life for children

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 7, 2025 / Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a global leader in IT services, consulting, and business solutions, invites students in the US and Canada aged 6-17 to enter the TCS goIT Monthly Challenge for November. This month, students are asked to contribute ideas for innovations that could help protect and improve quality of life for children.

According to UNICEF, climate change, poverty, deepening inequalities, and intensifying conflicts are negatively impacting children's chances to thrive. The organization suggests that without urgent action, millions of young lives are at risk due to easily preventable causes such as disease, poor nutrition, and unsafe environments.

With the goIT Monthly Challenge for November, TCS is asking students to consider the five domains of child well-being that UNICEF uses to monitor Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) progress: Survive and Thrive, Learning, Protection from Harm, Safe and Clean Environment, and Life Free from Poverty.

Challenge Prompt: Design a tech-for-good solution that helps protect children's right to thrive and which makes life safer, healthier, and more supportive for kids at home, in school, and in their communities.

To participate, students follow tips found on the goIT Challenge website and use design thinking skills to create and pitch a digital innovation concept, such as a mobile app or a website, which could help advance these goals in their local communities or across the globe. Students are not required to create a functioning innovation but should demonstrate research and knowledge necessary to move the concept from idea to reality.

Participants can present ideas for tech-based solutions that help ensure no child is left behind with respect to rights, health, or education. They can also propose solutions to related problems, or new ways to ensure children's wellbeing is protected at home and elsewhere. The possibilities are only limited by their imaginations.

How to enter:

Adults: Visit https://on.tcs.com/goIT-ENG with a student aged 6-17 to learn about the goIT Monthly Challenge, register, and submit entries. Scroll down to get inspired by watching videos about SDGs they feel are especially relevant to children. Download the judging rubric and presentation template for extra guidance. Start researching and inventing!

Pitches submitted by November 30, 2025, will be judged by a volunteer panel of TCS employees, customers, and partners. Monthly winners have an automatic head start on their entry in the annual goIT Global Innovator of the Year competition and the chance to earn mentoring and recognition that can be included in resumes and college applications. Register a student and help them get started now.

* Students must register with a parent, teacher, or guardian.

