Symbol Company Name Effective Date BOOM Galloper Gold Corp. Wednesday November 12, 2025 CC Core Silver Corp. FTEL First Tellurium Corp. IZO Izotropic Corporation NTMC Neotech Metals Corp. RI Royalties Inc. SUU Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. ZTE ZTEST Electronics Inc.

The full list of MOC-Eligible symbols is available at https://thecse.com/trading/trading-resources/market-on-close.

