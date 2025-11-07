Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2025) - The following CSE-Listed symbol will become MOC Eligible as detailed below.
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Effective Date
|BOOM
|Galloper Gold Corp.
|Wednesday November 12, 2025
|CC
|Core Silver Corp.
|FTEL
|First Tellurium Corp.
|IZO
|Izotropic Corporation
|NTMC
|Neotech Metals Corp.
|RI
|Royalties Inc.
|SUU
|Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.
|ZTE
|ZTEST Electronics Inc.
The full list of MOC-Eligible symbols is available at https://thecse.com/trading/trading-resources/market-on-close.
For further information, please contact CSE Market Operations at Marketops@thecse.com or 416-306-0772.
SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)
© 2025 Newsfile Corp.