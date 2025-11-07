Lauterach, Austria--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2025) - The fourth edition of Gebrüder Weiss's international cycling initiative, GWcycles, set a new record this year, with about 800 cyclists logging 1,047,998 kilometers (about 651,200 miles). That's the equivalent of more than 26 trips around the world. Last year, participants covered 768,800 kilometers (477,710 miles), with 600 riders taking part. Cycling enthusiasts from across the globe not only boosted their own fitness but also contributed to ocean conservation.

Under the motto "Cycling for the Seas," the logistics company encouraged participants to log as many kilometers as possible between April and October. For every 100,000 kilometers ridden, the company pledged to fund the removal of one metric ton of plastic waste from rivers and coastal areas in Southeast Asia. Thanks to the remarkable total of over one million kilometers, ten tons of waste will be collected by the end of the year. Gebrüder Weiss partnered with CleanHub, a Berlin-based environmental technology company that builds sustainable waste management systems in heavily polluted regions.

"Cycling makes a difference, for yourself and for the environment. That's what our GWcycles initiative stands for," said Frank Haas, Head of Marketing & Communications at Gebrüder Weiss. "It also shows the power of community. We're proud of our growing global cycling community, which continues to come together across borders in support of environmental protection."

To keep motivation high, Gebrüder Weiss once again offered attractive prizes for milestone achievements and published a leaderboard ranking participants by distance covered. This year's top cyclist was Kristian Buljan from Germany, who completed 19,022 kilometers.

Caption: Participants around the world logged kilometers for GWcycles.A GWcycles participant poses in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., contributing to the global total. (Source: Gebrüder Weiss)

Caption: Frank Haas, Head of Marketing & Communications at Gebrüder Weiss. (Source: Gebrüder Weiss / Alexandra Serra)

Caption: Two enthusiastic cyclists in Malaysia. (Source: Gebrüder Weiss)

Caption: A Gebrüder Weiss employee from Slovakia conquers serious elevation gain. (Source: Gebrüder Weiss)

Caption: Participants from Croatia. (Source: Gebrüder Weiss)

Caption: Several Gebrüder Weiss branches honored their local top performers. Pictured: The distance leader in Slovakia. (Source: Gebrüder Weiss)

Caption: Cyclists from Austria also put in a strong performance. (Source: Gebrüder Weiss)

Caption: Together with partner CleanHub, ten tons of ocean plastic will be removed in Southeast Asia. (Source: CleanHub)

Caption: Under the slogan "Cycling for the Seas," cycling enthusiasts worldwide were invited to cycle together from April 1 to October 31. (Source: Gebrüder Weiss)

About Gebrüder Weiss

Gebrüder Weiss, a global freight forwarder with a core business of overland transport, air, and sea freight and logistics, is the world's oldest transport company with a history that dates back more than 500 years. The family-owned company employs more than 8,700 people worldwide and boasts 180 company-owned locations. The business presence in North America includes headquarters in Chicago and offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Denver, El Paso, Houston, Laredo, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver. The company has implemented a wide variety of environmental, economic and social initiatives and is considered a pioneer in sustainable business practices. The company's emphasis on superior customer service pairs customized solutions with a single point of contact to provide customers with focused, reliable, and economical solutions. gw-world.com/us.

