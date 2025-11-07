1,300 Acres of Trees Planted Through Arbor Day Foundation, Philadelphia Insurance Companies Decade of Partnership

The PHLY 80K Trees initiative returns to Texas for its 10th anniversary, gathering employees from across the country for a community tree planting event in Austin

LINCOLN, NE / ACCESS Newswire / November 7, 2025 / Since 2015, the Arbor Day Foundation and Philadelphia Insurance Companies (PHLY) have partnered to plant 80,000 trees each year in high-priority forests that have been devastated by wildfires, hurricanes, and other disasters. To mark the 10th anniversary of the PHLY 80K Trees initiative, 40 PHLY employees from across the country gathered in Austin, Texas, this week for a community tree planting event.

"For the last decade, this partnership has set a powerful example of how sustained corporate engagement can drive meaningful environmental impact," said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. "PHLY's long-standing support has helped restore ecosystems, strengthen neighborhoods, and inspire local action through trees and we're grateful for their continued collaboration."

Over the years, the PHLY 80K Trees program has expanded to plant trees in both forests and communities throughout the United States. Through more than 40 unique projects, these tree-planting efforts have helped restore over 1,290 acres of forestland across a variety of landscapes ranging from the Pacific Northwest to the American Southeast. To date, more than 200 PHLY volunteers have supported planting projects.

In Austin, community tree planting efforts took place along the locally popular Ann & Roy Butler Trail, about 30 miles from the partnership's first reforestation planting site at Bastrop State Park. The 10-mile trail loop - which runs along both sides of the Colorado River near downtown Austin - is in need of new trees to help protect the river's water quality, replace canopy lost to Winter Storm Mara in 2023, and provide shade and cooling for both surrounding communities and trail users alike.

"Philanthropy is at the core of our corporate culture, driving us to make meaningful contributions that extend far beyond our walls. Environmental causes are a central pillar of our social giving philosophy, and our 10-year partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation is a testament to our commitment to regeneration and sustainability," said John Glomb, president and CEO of Philadelphia Insurance Companies. "The opportunity for our employees to come together as a team, working collaboratively on projects that restore and protect our natural environment, is a win for everyone involved. This annual event has become one of our favorite expeditions, seeing how it strengthens our company bonds and benefits communities for years to come."

The PHLY80K Trees initiative not only aids in forest recovery but also enhances community resilience against natural disasters. Healthy tree canopies play a vital role in flood prevention, air and water quality improvement, soil stabilization, and urban heat island mitigation.

About the Arbor Day Foundation

The Arbor Day Foundation is a global nonprofit inspiring people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees. They foster a growing community of more than 1 million leaders, innovators, planters, and supporters united by their bold belief that a more hopeful future can be shaped through the power of trees. For more than 50 years, they've answered critical need with action, planting more than half a billion trees alongside their partners. And this is only the beginning.

The Arbor Day Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit pursuing a future where all life flourishes through the power of trees. Learn more at arborday.org.

About Philadelphia Insurance Companies

For over 60 years, Philadelphia Insurance Companies (PHLY) has delivered stability and peace of mind through enduring partnerships with our customers, brokers, and independent agents nationwide. We provide commercial property/casualty and professional liability coverages, comprehensive risk management, and expert claims handling across 120+ specialized industries.

As a proud member of Tokio Marine Group, one of the largest insurance groups in the world, PHLY's exceptional financial strength has been independently validated through the highest ratings from the AM Best Company ["A++" (Superior)] and Standard & Poor's ["A+"] since 2011. PHLY is nationally recognized as a member of Ward's Top 50 since 2001, Business Insurance's Best Places to Work in Insurance since 2010, and ranked as one of America's Best Midsize Employers by Forbes.

For more information, please visit PHLY.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

###

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Arbor Day Foundation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Arbor Day Foundation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/arbor-day-foundation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Arbor Day Foundation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/1-300-acres-of-trees-planted-through-arbor-day-foundation-philad-1098244