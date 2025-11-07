Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2025) - Ecksand, the Montreal-based fine jewellery maison, announces the official launch of Aura, its new signature collection that redefines modern Canadian craftsmanship. Conceived by Creative Director Erica Bianchini and handcrafted in the maison's Montreal atelier, Aura showcases Ecksand's signature blend of artistry, precision engineering, and sustainable luxury.

A new design innovation

At the centre of Aura is its breakthrough design, experienced in the collection's standout creation: a gold ring deemed as the "heirloom of the now" with a unique flipping mechanism that seamlessly transitions the ring between diamond pavé crescents to brushed solid gold. This reversible innovation is the leitmotif across the collection, exemplified in the line-up's sculptural pieces, featuring a bangle, pendant necklace, hoop earrings, a stackable ring, and a crescent necklace with an interchangeable diamond pear pendant.

A world first in fine jewellery design, this dynamic reversibility expresses the duality at the heart of Aura - refined artistry and technical mastery in seamless equilibrium. Designed to mirror the energy of the wearer, the collection is an evolution unto itself, proving that you can shift your aura with the flick of a finger.

"Aura is about transformation," says Bianchini. "When I created the collection, I was pursuing more than form; I was capturing a transformative pulse. Each piece carries presence - the subtle, empowering kind that influences how we move through the world. Aura represents Canadian craftsmanship expressed with modern confidence."

Crafted to endure

Created entirely in Canada, the Aura collection is handcrafted from solid gold of recycled origin and set with ethically sourced natural diamonds. Every piece is created under one roof through Ecksand's vertically integrated model, which unites five key stages of production:

Design and conception

Wax preparation and gold casting

Gold work and assembly

Diamond and gemstone setting

Finishing, engraving and certification with the Canadian National Hallmark

The maison's in-house, integrated structure ensures complete traceability and quality control from start to finish, reflecting Ecksand's sustainable and transparent approach to fine jewellery.

Canadian innovation with purpose

Aura marks a defining moment for Ecksand, reaffirming its leadership in Canadian luxury and human-centred craftsmanship. In a time defined by increasing automation, Aura is a cultural statement - a celebration of artistry, human skill, gentle luxury, intention and sustainability.

Each piece reflects the maison's commitment to a circular production model: no outsourcing, no waste, and no shortcuts. Every gold fragment is recovered and reused, while every stage of production sustains local artisanship and expertise.

"Our goal has always been to create jewellery that endures. Not just in noble materials, but in meaning," shares Bianchini. "Aura embodies that philosophy. It's designed to resonate, to move, and to last."

The Aura collection launched on Oct. 30, 2025, and is available in-store at Ecksand's boutiques in Montreal and Toronto, as well as online at ecksand.com.

About: Founded in 2009 in Montreal, Ecksand was born from the meeting of two complementary visions: the refined creativity of Erica Blanchini, a designer driven by longevity and the enduring beauty of form, and the deep connection to noble, natural materials embodied by Yoan Gehant Vidoni.

Their shared belief - that luxury should be both ethical and enduring - sparked the creation of a Maison unlike any other: one that unites design integrity, craftsmanship, and conscience. The name Ecksand, drawn from the merging of "eclectic" and "sand", symbolizes this union: an art form grounded in nature, shaped by human hands, and refined into lasting modernity.

From its inception, Ecksand has remained fully independent and vertically integrated, producing every creation under one roof in its Montreal atelier. Each piece passes through five specialized disciplines - design, wax and casting, gold work and assembly, diamond and gemstone setting, and final hallmarking - culminating in the official Canadian National Hallmark, which certifies full Canadian origin and craftsmanship.

Ecksand's sustainability platform is founded on longevity. The Maison works exclusively with solid recycled gold and responsibly sourced gemstones, operating a circular craft ecosystem where every gold fragment is recaptured and reborn. This model - no outsourcing, no shortcuts - preserves human skill, sustains local artisanship, and ensures creations made to last across generations.

Through collections such as The Mark, Duel, Arctic Dragon, Starlight, and now Aura, Ecksand continues to redefine the landscape of modern creation: Canadian excellence shaped by design, intention, and time itself.

