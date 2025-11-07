Releaf Dispensary Ltd Announces UK Cannabis Survey: 97% See Quality of Life Gains

Largest UK Active Medical Cannabis Patient Survey shows 97% improvement in quality of life

The Findings from Releaf, shows major improvements in pain, sleep and anxiety, landmark UK study finds.

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND / ACCESS Newswire / November 7, 2025 / It has now been seven years since the legalisation of medical cannabis in the UK, and a new comprehensive study of active patients reveals how it can transform quality of life for many, while illustrating continued social anxieties about its use.

The research, conducted by Releaf, the UK's fastest-growing medical cannabis provider, presents a patient demographic that challenges common preconceptions. The majority are middle-aged professionals, with 56% aged between 35 and 54, working in sectors including technology, healthcare, and financial services.

The survey of 1,669 patients, the largest of its kind ever completed in Britain, found that 97% reported improved quality of life, with 88% experiencing no adverse effects from their prescribed treatments. Yet despite these medical successes, patients continue to navigate a complex landscape of stigma and legal uncertainty.

Tim Kirby, CEO of Releaf, said "In a world where 50M opioid prescriptions are handed out to under 5M people each year and rising, it is not surprising that alternative options, almost impossible to find in mainstream healthcare, are being sought."



"Releaf is leading a new approach, placing exceptional healthcare outcomes at the heart of all we do and writing over 100,000 prescriptions in a year to date. As a result, unlocking new demographics' ability to experience quality of life improvement through education, awareness and the healthcare and governance oversight that has been lacking in the sector in the UK until now."

Among respondents, 67% reported improved work capacity, whilst 85% said treatment enhanced their ability to perform daily tasks. For a patient population where nearly half suffer from chronic pain conditions and a third manage mental health issues, these improvements represent significant quality of life changes.

The largest condition categories were as follows; chronic pain, mental health and sleeping disorders. Key findings for these condition categories:

Chronic Pain

? 57% of respondents have chronic pain as a condition (primary or secondary)

? 95% report treatment as effective

? 53% feel effectiveness within first day; 82% within first week

Mental Health

? 47% of respondents have mental health as a condition (primary or secondary)

? 96% report treatment as effective

? 54% feel effectiveness within first day, 83% within first week

Sleeping Disorder

? 26% of respondents have sleeping disorder as a condition (primary or secondary)

? 98% report treatment as effective

? 59% feel effectiveness within first day; 84% within first week

Kirby said " The UK medical cannabis market has been held back not by demand, but by delivery. At Releaf, we're solving that with a scalable, safe, and technology-led approach to care. We're committed to making real-world evidence-based treatment accessible to the millions of patients let down by conventional medicine, and we're doing it now, for 16,000 patients."

However, the social reality remains complicated. Despite medicine being legally prescribed by qualified NHS doctors, only 20% of patients feel completely confident using their medication in public. The survey found 45% experience situational anxiety about public use, whilst 20% report experiencing direct stigma since beginning treatment.

The survey also highlights critical gaps in legal awareness. Only 60% of patients feel confident they understand driving laws related to medical cannabis, despite 40% continuing to drive when feeling unimpaired. With just 5% ever having interactions with law enforcement about their medication, many patients remain uncertain about their legal protections.

The findings come as the medical cannabis industry marks significant growth, with Releaf alone now treating 16,000 patients. As Britain approaches nearly a decade of legal medical cannabis, the survey paints a picture of a treatment delivering genuine medical benefits whilst patients continue to navigate outdated social attitudes and legality concerns.

