AllianceBernstein - The AI Boom: Bubble or Bonanza?

Are we in an AI bubble?

Shri Singhvi, Chief Investment Officer-Strategic Equities: There's a big difference between an AI bubble and a stock market bubble. AI is most likely a generational disruption and may turn out to be one of the biggest we have seen in our lifetimes. Yet the use cases for AI, how widely it is deployed and the associated return on investment (ROI) are probably in the first or second innings. Meanwhile, the AI and AI-enabler stocks might be in much later innings. That is the challenge equity investors must grapple with. This so-called stock market bubble is not just AI centric; it's fueled by excess liquidity from monetary and fiscal policies and goes far beyond AI. Most risk assets, including cryptocurrencies and meme stocks, are being bid up even though they have nothing to do with AI. That said, equity investors face a precarious choice: Is it better to be early or late should the market excesses correct significantly? Timing is hard and the cost of being wrong is high on both sides.

Lei Qiu, Chief Investment Officer-Thematic Innovation Equities: I think it's probably too simple to label the entire AI revolution as a bubble. Historically, we often underestimate the long-term impact of transformational changes while being overly optimistic about short-term revisions. Disruptive changes tend to happen suddenly and dramatically, but investors usually expect change to follow a steady, linear path. This mismatch can trigger violent moves in sentiment and stock prices. When it leads to a mispricing of companies with highly levered business models, "bubbles" will burst.

The internet bubble burst because few business models could be monetized at the time. Streaming, social media and the proliferation of mobile apps didn't exist when the heavily leveraged networking companies failed. However, the initial infrastructure investments-from undersea cable to fiber optic networks-created far too little capacity to support the number of users and the amount of traffic we have today. I think investors should keep these historical lessons in mind when considering AI today.

Lastly, we should also recognize that when supply for components and power supply is so tight, there will be price gouging and double ordering. Over the longer term, the big question is which companies can maintain pricing power and generate profit pools. At some point, it will no longer be a "rising tide that lifts all boats" for anything that mentions the word AI. The short answer is that some companies are true AI winners and deserve the market cap, while many are not. So it's a good time to be an active investor.

John Fogarty, Co-Chief Investment Officer-US Growth Equities: The AI narrative drove the US equity rebound in 2023-24 after a sell-off in 2022, particularly for the tech titans. AI has continued to dominate equity performance in 2025. Beyond NVIDIA, more infrastructure providers have been catalyzed and rewarded by the increasing spend on data center build-out. It is more than hype, however, as the narrowness of the market can partially be explained by the substantial contribution of this capex cycle on GDP. But the question whether these trends can be sustained looms large.

The continued parabolic spending intention rests on two critical assumptions: 1) AI training will continue to scale with increased compute to achieve artificial general intelligence (AGI). 2) AI inference will generate sufficient revenues to support the capital build-out in years to come. A challenge to either assumption that even just slows capital spending could cause a "bubble burst" equity market correction. That, in turn, could cascade into a negative wealth effect, given the fragility of market concentration that has coalesced around the AI narrative.

Jim Tierney, Chief Investment Officer-Concentrated US Growth: I agree with John about the market fragility. Think about the recent announcement that NVIDIA would give $100 billion to OpenAI-a large customer-so it can buy more graphic processing units (GPUs). This circular deal raises big questions. It reminds me of Pets.com and the internet bubble of the late 1990s. Here, OpenAI is the big spender, yet it has had negative free cash flow for years. So the risk is that if the market pulls the funding rug, the AI capex spending frenzy could cool quickly. Everything touching the AI space is predicated on capital spending climbing for years. But that story can be disrupted from many directions, such as more power-efficient chips, lower incremental model gains, power constraints, limits on AI-productivity improvements and overcapacity. We believe there's no free lunch in AI land right now.

Thorsten Winkelmann, Chief Investment Officer-European and Global Growth Equities: In my opinion, there are some differences to former bubbles like dot-com. All the major listed US, European and Asian companies involved in the AI narrative (think NVIDIA, Microsoft, Meta Platforms, ServiceNow, ASML, Applied Materials and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing) are profitable, trade on explainable valuations (perhaps excluding NVIDIA) and are making a positive return on their AI investment at the moment.

The bubble factor is more relevant to some key unlisted AI companies (OpenAI, Anthropic, Thinking Machines Lab, Z.ai, etc.), where valuations look absurd, in my opinion. The problem is, as Jim pointed out above, these companies are amplifying spending on AI infrastructure, which can be called circular when financed by the vendor. This pumps up order books and revenue expectations of the listed companies mentioned above.

It seems as if we are in bubbly territory, but I'd argue that it's less inflated than what we saw in the dot-com era.

Kent Hargis, Chief Investment Officer-Strategic Core Equities: I think we are likely still in the early stages of a bubble. We're witnessing an enormous AI-beneficiary rally in the market, driven by both quality mega-caps and low-quality speculative stocks. We're also seeing an enormous amount of capital flowing into private companies (OpenAI valued at $500 billion; xAI and Anthropic each valued in the $150-$200 billion range). This initial capex phase of the AI infrastructure boom was largely funded by hyperscalers with strong cash flows and balance sheets capable of supporting massive capital outlays. However, the next phase is increasingly being fueled by less stable sources-including debt-financed expansion, inflated private company valuations, circular financing arrangements and risky private credit structures. This dynamic is adding fuel to speculative excesses and amplifying systemic risk as capital becomes less disciplined and more return-chasing. AI is a transformational technology, but based on our projections, technology capex is likely to surpass levels previously seen only during the dot-com boom. These and other notable red flags suggest that while the timing is uncertain, a correction at some point seems likely.