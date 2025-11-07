Anzeige
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23
Tradegate
07.11.25 | 13:21
6,500 Euro
-13,91 % -1,050
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,6006,65018:00
6,6006,65017:36
07.11.2025 18:00 Uhr
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 07

7 November 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 340,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 565.129p. The highest price paid per share was 587.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 484.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0442% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 538,732,476 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 769,568,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

723

576.200

16:19:19

947

577.000

16:18:41

974

577.000

16:18:41

1000

577.200

16:18:35

1373

576.200

16:17:22

700

575.800

16:16:01

227

575.800

16:16:01

880

574.800

16:15:35

1276

575.000

16:15:25

1647

575.200

16:15:25

905

572.600

16:13:37

901

573.600

16:13:00

901

573.600

16:12:36

880

575.400

16:12:15

405

575.200

16:12:15

1189

575.200

16:11:59

1357

575.400

16:11:58

1644

575.600

16:11:36

910

576.000

16:10:02

951

576.800

16:09:47

929

576.800

16:09:47

841

577.000

16:09:02

87

577.000

16:08:38

1029

577.200

16:08:03

846

577.600

16:08:03

235

577.000

16:06:34

730

577.000

16:06:34

924

577.000

16:06:14

489

576.600

16:04:59

375

576.600

16:04:59

913

577.400

16:04:12

856

578.000

16:04:12

921

576.800

16:03:33

955

576.800

16:03:25

1015

576.000

16:03:15

625

576.000

16:01:50

214

576.000

16:01:50

1044

576.200

16:01:24

1240

576.200

16:01:24

908

576.000

15:59:59

868

577.600

15:58:07

940

578.800

15:57:20

1169

579.400

15:57:19

980

575.600

15:55:02

932

576.600

15:54:26

977

576.000

15:53:39

961

576.600

15:52:29

869

577.800

15:52:01

943

577.800

15:51:20

161

576.200

15:49:30

706

576.200

15:49:30

883

576.600

15:49:30

1017

575.200

15:48:01

961

574.200

15:47:04

838

574.400

15:46:00

927

574.200

15:45:43

997

574.800

15:44:05

1012

575.200

15:44:02

979

574.200

15:42:25

983

574.000

15:41:24

549

573.600

15:40:14

344

573.600

15:40:14

966

573.600

15:40:14

287

573.800

15:39:59

759

573.800

15:39:59

1001

572.400

15:37:26

663

572.000

15:36:05

4

572.000

15:36:05

344

572.000

15:36:05

998

571.200

15:35:15

933

572.800

15:34:29

951

573.200

15:34:20

982

573.000

15:33:13

941

573.200

15:32:29

993

573.000

15:31:39

252

571.800

15:30:13

588

571.800

15:30:13

1042

572.000

15:29:10

945

572.400

15:28:37

842

571.400

15:28:09

966

569.800

15:26:45

1039

568.800

15:24:46

1029

569.800

15:24:08

842

570.600

15:23:18

896

570.800

15:23:01

1035

571.400

15:21:51

845

572.000

15:20:15

60

572.000

15:20:11

738

572.200

15:19:31

239

572.200

15:19:31

371

573.400

15:18:41

496

573.400

15:18:41

1017

574.000

15:18:12

955

574.400

15:17:39

858

574.200

15:16:03

116

576.000

15:14:25

839

576.000

15:14:23

847

576.800

15:14:23

980

578.000

15:12:34

949

578.800

15:11:59

1123

579.400

15:11:58

1115

576.600

15:10:53

924

570.400

15:08:44

913

571.000

15:08:26

908

572.800

15:07:31

991

572.600

15:06:14

37

572.600

15:06:14

921

573.400

15:05:32

1042

573.600

15:04:51

1029

574.000

15:04:44

318

573.800

15:04:18

605

573.800

15:04:18

865

573.400

15:03:00

964

574.000

15:02:20

896

575.600

15:01:40

1042

574.000

15:00:45

906

574.200

15:00:41

916

574.600

14:59:45

972

573.200

14:58:17

947

575.000

14:57:48

972

575.200

14:57:47

846

572.400

14:55:47

1008

571.400

14:54:58

959

571.600

14:54:24

979

570.200

14:54:01

885

570.400

14:53:59

901

570.200

14:51:38

304

570.600

14:51:02

712

570.600

14:51:02

863

571.400

14:50:59

1042

571.800

14:48:47

239

572.200

14:48:18

613

572.200

14:48:18

1040

573.400

14:47:11

885

573.600

14:45:58

841

573.600

14:45:13

916

574.000

14:45:10

866

572.800

14:43:46

937

573.000

14:43:18

467

573.000

14:41:41

524

573.000

14:41:41

848

573.800

14:40:40

888

574.200

14:40:26

435

574.000

14:39:52

586

574.000

14:39:52

1044

574.000

14:39:19

295

572.000

14:37:14

739

572.000

14:37:14

977

571.600

14:36:15

959

571.200

14:35:10

974

572.400

14:34:28

845

571.800

14:33:46

993

569.000

14:32:38

964

569.400

14:32:37

437

569.800

14:32:06

476

569.800

14:32:06

1019

570.400

14:30:23

872

572.800

14:29:44

517

573.400

14:29:10

369

573.400

14:29:10

955

573.400

14:28:57

906

571.000

14:26:33

870

571.200

14:25:56

912

572.000

14:25:01

947

571.400

14:23:29

1011

571.400

14:22:50

1038

567.400

14:20:02

972

565.000

14:17:50

901

563.400

14:16:17

868

564.200

14:15:05

1026

565.000

14:13:15

875

564.800

14:11:24

694

566.600

14:09:46

222

566.600

14:09:46

975

565.000

14:08:05

1038

565.000

14:07:01

1021

562.600

14:03:54

849

562.800

14:01:48

1037

563.800

14:00:45

897

563.600

13:58:29

959

563.800

13:57:08

1019

565.000

13:55:48

1021

566.600

13:53:56

1036

566.600

13:51:25

874

567.200

13:51:22

936

564.800

13:48:41

892

563.600

13:47:04

938

566.400

13:46:38

867

567.200

13:43:46

850

566.800

13:42:23

1014

567.800

13:40:18

921

567.000

13:38:50

902

567.800

13:37:11

840

567.400

13:35:35

985

565.600

13:34:15

1009

565.200

13:33:15

1032

565.400

13:32:41

1127

565.800

13:32:41

1027

565.200

13:30:14

1037

566.400

13:29:10

920

566.600

13:27:29

926

566.400

13:26:27

358

567.200

13:23:57

492

567.200

13:23:41

908

566.600

13:21:44

984

568.800

13:19:58

1029

567.200

13:17:03

882

566.000

13:15:22

841

568.400

13:12:56

1018

566.800

13:11:59

903

569.200

13:09:20

985

569.400

13:06:53

892

570.600

13:06:43

955

569.000

13:03:17

637

567.200

13:01:46

252

567.200

13:01:46

1009

567.600

12:59:56

976

568.000

12:57:40

895

570.200

12:54:25

921

569.600

12:52:55

927

568.200

12:51:20

911

569.000

12:50:01

852

568.800

12:46:38

980

566.000

12:44:25

864

566.000

12:44:15

937

566.000

12:42:44

1041

565.400

12:39:36

1005

563.600

12:37:58

1031

564.000

12:35:32

1001

565.000

12:33:21

916

564.400

12:31:25

1044

562.000

12:27:48

979

561.800

12:27:48

1005

561.400

12:26:14

958

563.200

12:21:28

878

567.400

12:20:30

960

567.800

12:17:36

858

571.200

12:15:44

946

571.400

12:13:02

1002

577.200

12:11:27

798

576.200

12:09:56

211

576.200

12:09:56

1029

575.600

12:09:49

1043

574.200

12:05:12

976

574.400

12:05:12

960

575.000

12:01:40

1034

575.600

12:01:40

933

574.200

11:56:55

867

576.400

11:54:59

838

578.200

11:53:54

982

576.800

11:52:20

853

579.000

11:49:54

852

579.000

11:46:48

481

579.200

11:44:15

491

579.200

11:44:15

972

577.600

11:41:04

845

578.200

11:38:35

918

576.200

11:36:10

967

571.600

11:33:09

1014

573.200

11:30:48

1046

573.200

11:28:07

881

575.400

11:25:48

865

577.000

11:25:01

929

575.800

11:22:06

843

574.200

11:21:20

847

567.800

11:18:26

997

566.200

11:15:48

931

567.600

11:13:40

873

568.400

11:12:12

974

569.800

11:10:04

870

569.200

11:08:14

1005

566.800

11:06:49

97

563.800

11:04:43

850

563.800

11:03:40

954

569.200

11:02:03

419

571.200

11:00:09

438

571.200

11:00:09

1017

572.600

10:58:30

940

574.400

10:56:11

892

575.400

10:54:49

944

580.600

10:53:01

883

582.000

10:50:53

707

581.200

10:49:11

132

581.200

10:49:11

949

580.600

10:46:54

946

579.200

10:44:35

871

580.600

10:42:30

968

583.600

10:40:35

955

584.400

10:38:29

916

578.400

10:37:11

998

578.800

10:35:23

460

577.000

10:33:02

558

577.000

10:33:02

663

577.800

10:31:38

225

577.800

10:31:36

561

578.200

10:31:36

464

578.200

10:31:36

859

571.800

10:27:07

1023

574.200

10:25:18

363

575.200

10:23:32

631

575.200

10:23:32

839

572.400

10:20:26

1011

574.400

10:19:00

873

575.600

10:18:29

1033

573.800

10:17:35

1000

576.000

10:16:36

848

577.800

10:15:38

1019

581.200

10:15:22

951

580.200

10:13:59

185

575.800

10:12:16

654

575.800

10:12:16

888

586.800

10:11:00

951

583.800

10:08:40

838

587.000

10:06:59

904

582.600

10:05:11

944

576.400

10:01:30

934

576.200

10:01:30

956

569.400

10:00:00

1009

567.800

09:58:04

419

574.600

09:56:42

514

574.600

09:56:42

856

576.600

09:55:46

999

577.600

09:53:45

1030

576.200

09:51:32

996

574.800

09:49:51

931

569.200

09:48:35

214

562.800

09:46:46

804

562.800

09:46:46

902

561.200

09:45:12

854

561.000

09:45:12

880

555.400

09:44:06

889

556.800

09:42:53

884

553.000

09:41:46

1044

549.600

09:39:10

1006

548.600

09:37:27

976

544.600

09:36:05

897

544.600

09:34:58

659

546.400

09:33:51

206

546.400

09:33:50

953

544.000

09:32:04

877

541.200

09:31:11

1006

539.400

09:29:10

861

539.000

09:27:01

991

540.000

09:26:55

866

534.600

09:24:39

927

534.200

09:22:28

924

534.400

09:20:24

976

531.000

09:18:11

858

532.000

09:17:12

934

537.600

09:15:09

856

538.200

09:14:11

874

537.600

09:12:03

892

542.600

09:09:35

671

548.000

09:07:38

314

548.000

09:07:38

59

548.000

09:07:38

1003

548.400

09:07:00

993

544.800

09:04:42

62

546.400

09:03:56

45

546.400

09:03:56

1112

546.400

09:03:56

926

541.600

09:01:35

97

541.600

09:01:35

429

536.400

08:58:49

545

536.400

08:58:49

925

539.400

08:56:43

1007

548.200

08:54:34

955

549.200

08:53:23

549

545.200

08:51:39

493

545.200

08:51:39

864

549.400

08:50:01

213

549.000

08:48:39

804

549.000

08:48:38

2

549.000

08:48:38

991

545.800

08:46:56

784

547.200

08:45:26

138

547.200

08:45:25

911

548.800

08:42:27

127

549.200

08:42:27

808

549.200

08:42:27

314

551.000

08:40:37

536

551.000

08:40:37

652

552.000

08:38:23

260

552.000

08:38:23

909

553.000

08:38:21

966

554.200

08:38:20

966

554.400

08:38:20

859

541.600

08:32:30

941

530.000

08:30:35

849

531.200

08:29:44

603

524.000

08:27:33

392

524.000

08:27:33

937

521.400

08:25:52

1017

518.600

08:23:34

1024

516.200

08:21:38

960

509.800

08:19:57

841

507.600

08:18:25

999

511.000

08:17:32

447

496.600

08:15:47

573

496.600

08:15:24

1040

498.400

08:14:17

1021

498.400

08:13:23

896

498.200

08:13:10

859

495.000

08:12:23

846

490.800

08:11:10

926

484.200

08:09:53

952

501.400

08:08:53

263

512.200

08:07:51

600

512.200

08:07:51

1022

512.600

08:07:51

1022

512.800

08:07:51

1022

509.000

08:07:40

715

510.400

08:07:40

326

510.400

08:07:40


