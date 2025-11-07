HermesIntel OU: Hermes Intelligence Named 'Best Alternative Data Provider to the Buy Side' by Waters Technology

Disruptive Pay-As-You-Go Model and Proprietary Vertical Intelligence Platform Recognized for Solving Cost, Customization, and Integration Pain Points for Institutional Investors

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / November 7, 2025 / Hermes Intelligence, an emerging intelligence platform revolutionizing alternative data access, today announced it has been awarded "Best Alternative Data Provider to the Buy Side" by Waters Technology, the leading global financial technology publication.

The prestigious award recognizes Hermes Intelligence's groundbreaking approach to solving persistent pain points for buy-side firms, including inflexible datasets, high-cost subscriptions, complex integrations, and data overload. As a new entrant challenging established incumbents, Hermes Intelligence is redefining alternative data through the vertical integration of intelligence and risk monitoring, combined with proprietary, client-specific datasets.

"Traditional vendors force buy-side firms into inflexible, six-figure subscriptions for broad datasets they only partially utilize," said Albion Begaj, Head of Operations at Hermes Intelligence. "This award validates our conviction that the future of alternative data is pay-as-you-go, fully customized, and built around exact client requirements. We are redefining how institutional investors consume market intelligence."

Solving Critical Buy-Side Challenges

Hermes Intelligence was specifically recognized for challenging the traditional data subscription model by directly addressing five major pain points:

Costly Licensing: The pay-as-you-go model eliminates expensive multi-year subscriptions. Clients pay only for specific, necessary intelligence-for example, targeted competitor pricing instead of comprehensive industry datasets.

Lack of Customization: Hermes Intelligence defines exact client requirements rather than delivering broad, irrelevant data. The technology can provide access to the highest information granularity at the highest scale leveraging proprietary AI systems.

Complex Integration: Solutions seamlessly integrate with existing systems regardless of infrastructure. From API to SMS.

Data Ownership and Freshness: The platform builds proprietary, custom datasets tailored to each investor's unique strategy, providing exclusive, real-time market leads.

Navigating Complexity: Hermes Intelligence transforms unstructured web content into actionable data, converting raw regulatory documents into standardized, digestible formats for compliance teams and extracting pricing intelligence from disparate sources into centralized feeds.

Vertical Integration: Intelligence Meets Real-Time Risk Monitoring

Unlike traditional vendors that provide only raw information, Hermes Intelligence vertically integrates intelligence gathering with real-time risk monitoring. Clients receive immediate, specific alerts when competitor actions, market conditions, or regulatory changes impact their portfolio positions.

"We are building proprietary intelligence infrastructure for each client-custom datasets, real-time monitoring, and seamless delivery that gives them exclusive insights competitors cannot access," added Albion Begaj.

This disruptive approach positions Hermes Intelligence as a leading challenger, offering institutional investors a more agile, strategically aligned, and cost-effective intelligence solution.

About Hermes Intelligence

Hermes Intelligence challenges traditional alternative data models with pay-as-you-go pricing, proprietary intelligence, and vertical integration of data gathering and real-time risk monitoring. The AI-powered platform builds custom intelligence solutions for institutional investors demanding exclusive, real-time insights without costly subscriptions. For more information, visit www.hermesintelligence.com

