Longi Green Energy, JinkoSolar, and JA Solar each posted significant third-quarter losses amid continued price declines and high inventory levels, raising concerns among analysts about oversupply and margin pressure across the PV supply chain.LONGi Green Energy reported a further decline in profitability in the third quarter of 2025. The company posted revenue of CNY 18.10 billion (USD 2.49 billion), down 9.8% year-on-year, and a net loss of CNY 833.6 million (USD 115 million), compared with a loss of CNY 1.26 billion a year earlier. For the first three quarters, revenue totalled CNY 50.92 billion ...

