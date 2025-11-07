DJ VVV Sports Limited: Plans To Expand Into Pickleball With Strategic Investment into Wild Pickle Agency

VVV Sports Limited (VVV) VVV Sports Limited: Plans To Expand Into Pickleball With Strategic Investment into Wild Pickle Agency 07-Nov-2025 / 16:38 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- VVV Sports Limited Announces Plans To Expand Into Pickleball With Strategic Investment into Wild Pickle Agency VVV Sports Limited ("VVV" or the "Company"), a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with its ordinary shares admitted to trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market (under the ticker "VVV"), is pleased to announce an investment and strategic alliance with Wild Pickleball Agency (WPA), which is dedicated exclusively to pickleball in the EMEA region. Working together, VVV and WPA intend to revolutionise professional pickleball in the EMEA region. The funds within this new alliance will be strategically allocated to rapid expansion. Priorities include building an elite management team, developing a proprietary technology platform to centralize the competition, and producing a launch event calendar for 2026 that will set a new standard of quality for professional pickleball in the EMEA region. The global pickleball market is projected to reach USD2.6 billion in 2025 and grow at a compound annual growth rate of 15.9% until 2034 when the market could be worth USD9.6 billion.* VVV and WPA will focus on developing a three-tiered pickleball competition system, designed to control the flow of talent from grassroots participants to the professional circuit: 1. Professional Pickleball Circuit: VVV and WPA intend to establish a new elite professional circuit for doubles and singles. Inspired by the most successful models in major racquet sports, VVV and WPA propose that the tour will offer record prize money, top-tier media production, and believe that it will attract the world's best players to iconic venues across the EMEA region. 2. Pickleball Series: VVV and WPA will aim to position WPA's established semi-professional circuit as the official and exclusive development platform for pickleball in the EMEA region, serving as the talent incubator and qualification system for accessing WPA's elite circuits, and providing a sustainable and meritocratic structure for the growth of future professionals. 3. Teams Pickleball League: VVV and WPA intend to establish a revolutionary professional team league that will bring to the EMEA region the electrifying, adrenaline-fueled format that has captivated audiences in the United States. Team competition will be the hallmark for creating compelling narratives, rivalries, and a top-tier sporting spectacle. Jonathan Rowland, Executive Chairman of VVV said: "We have analysed the exponential growth of pickleball and WPA's strong position in the EMEA market. Their business plan is not only robust but aggressive. We are not investing in a trend; we are backing the team that we believe will capitalise on it and build the leading sports ecosystem in its category. WPA's vision for pickleball is the right one, and working together, we can achieve this." Commenting on the announcement, Jose "Queco" Catalan, CEO of WPA said: "This is much more than an investment; I believe that it's the foundation of the future of professional pickleball on this side of the world. "The growth of pickleball in the United States is irrefutable proof of the potential: multimillion-dollar franchises and massive audiences. Replicating that success requires a dominant vision and the financial muscle to execute it. With VVV Sports Limited, we have found a strategic partner that shares our ambition of building an empire: organising world-class events and managing athletes to certifying rinks and creating content that will define the sport for millions." VVV is listed on the Aquis Stock Exchange and on 5 November 2025 the Company announced the proposed acquisition of padel specialist, R3 Sport Limited ("R3"). The Directors believe that, following this investment into WPA and on completion of the acquisition of R3, VVV will be positioned as the only listed 'pure-play' sports investment vehicle focused on the rapid growth of padel, pickleball and other emerging and niche sports. -Ends- *https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/report/pickleball-market/ The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. For further information please contact: The Company Jonathan Rowland info@vvvsports.pro Aquis Corporate Adviser +44 (0) 20 7469 0930 AlbR Capital Limited

