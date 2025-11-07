Anzeige
Dow Jones News
07.11.2025 18:09 Uhr
167 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VVV Sports Limited: Plans To Expand Into Pickleball With Strategic Investment into Wild Pickle Agency

VVV Sports Limited (VVV) 
VVV Sports Limited: Plans To Expand Into Pickleball With Strategic Investment into Wild Pickle Agency 
07-Nov-2025 / 16:38 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
VVV Sports Limited Announces Plans To Expand Into Pickleball With Strategic Investment into Wild Pickle Agency 
 
VVV Sports Limited ("VVV" or the "Company"), a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with its ordinary 
shares admitted to trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market (under the ticker "VVV"), is pleased to announce 
an investment and strategic alliance with Wild Pickleball Agency (WPA), which is dedicated exclusively to pickleball in 
the EMEA region. Working together, VVV and WPA intend to revolutionise professional pickleball in the EMEA region. 
 
The funds within  this new alliance will be strategically allocated to rapid expansion. Priorities include building an 
elite management team, developing a proprietary technology platform to centralize the competition, and producing a 
launch event calendar for 2026 that will set a new standard of quality for professional pickleball in the EMEA region. 
 
The global pickleball market is projected to reach USD2.6 billion in 2025 and grow at a compound annual growth rate of 
15.9% until 2034 when the market could be worth USD9.6 billion.* 
 
VVV and  WPA will focus on developing a three-tiered pickleball competition system, designed to control the flow of 
talent from grassroots participants to the professional circuit: 
 
 1. Professional Pickleball Circuit: VVV and WPA intend to establish a new elite professional circuit for doubles and 
  singles. Inspired by the most successful models in major racquet sports, VVV and WPA propose that the tour will 
  offer record prize money, top-tier media production, and believe that it will attract the world's best players to 
  iconic venues across the EMEA region. 
 2. Pickleball Series: VVV and WPA will aim to position WPA's established semi-professional circuit  as the official 
  and exclusive development platform for pickleball in the EMEA region, serving as the talent incubator and 
  qualification system for accessing WPA's elite circuits, and providing a sustainable and meritocratic structure for 
  the growth of future professionals. 
 3. Teams Pickleball League: VVV and WPA intend to establish a revolutionary professional team league that will bring 
  to the EMEA region the electrifying, adrenaline-fueled format that has captivated audiences in the United States. 
  Team competition will be the hallmark for creating compelling narratives, rivalries, and a top-tier sporting 
  spectacle. 
Jonathan Rowland, Executive Chairman of VVV said: "We have analysed the exponential growth of pickleball and WPA's 
strong position in the EMEA market. Their business plan is not only robust but aggressive. We are not investing in a 
trend; we are backing the team that we believe will capitalise on it and build the leading sports ecosystem in its 
category. WPA's  vision for pickleball is the right one, and working together, we can achieve this." 
 
Commenting on the announcement, Jose "Queco" Catalan, CEO of WPA said: "This is much more than an investment; I believe 
that it's the foundation of the future of professional pickleball on this side of the world. 
 
"The growth of pickleball in the United States is irrefutable proof of the potential: multimillion-dollar franchises 
and massive audiences. Replicating that success requires a dominant vision and the financial muscle to execute it. With 
VVV Sports Limited, we have found a strategic partner that shares our ambition of building an empire: organising 
world-class events and managing athletes to certifying rinks and creating content that will define the sport for 
millions." 
 
VVV is listed on the Aquis Stock Exchange and on 5 November 2025 the Company announced the proposed acquisition of 
padel specialist, R3 Sport Limited ("R3"). The Directors believe that, following this investment into WPA and on 
completion of the acquisition of R3, VVV will be positioned as the only listed 'pure-play' sports investment vehicle 
focused on the rapid growth of padel, pickleball and other emerging and niche sports. 
 
-Ends- 
 
*https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/report/pickleball-market/ 

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. 

For further information please contact: 

The Company 
 
Jonathan Rowland        info@vvvsports.pro 

Aquis Corporate Adviser 
              +44 (0) 20 7469 0930 
AlbR Capital Limited

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/ 2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     VGG9470B1004 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     VVV 
LEI Code:   213800OEUSH43X859D83 
Sequence No.: 407633 
EQS News ID:  2226312 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2226312&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 07, 2025 11:38 ET (16:38 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
