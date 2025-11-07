Cascale, Sustainable Furnishings Council Mark Presence at High Point Market

Cascale and Sustainable Furnishings Council (SFC) staff attend High Point Market in High Point, N.C. October 25-29.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 7, 2025 / Cascale and Sustainable Furnishings Council (SFC) staff attended High Point Market in High Point, N.C. October 25 to 29.

Cascale staff in attendance included Ashley Buchalter, manager, global membership development, AMER; Angie Kenny, manager, Cascale's Sustainable Furnishings Council; and Scarlette Tapp, executive director of SFC. Approximately 38 SFC members exhibited at the market, among them American Leather, Copeland Furniture, Jaipur Living, Home Trends & Design, Hooker Furnishings, Vanguard Furniture, Composad, Arteriors, and Norwalk Furniture. The brands' showrooms were spread across the furniture market district.

High Point Market focuses attention on buyer and designer education, hosting seminars with topics around sustainable materials, trends, and celebrity designer-licensed furniture. Highlights included a keynote from Amy Astley, who was celebrating her 10th anniversary as editor-in-chief of Architectural Digest, and a "Learning from Leaders Forum" around sustainable sourcing, with representative SFC member companies in discussion. Also new this fall, the National Kitchen + Bath Association (NKBA) debuted at High Point Market, marking a strategic expansion into whole-home design.

Angie Kenny, SFC manager, judged and co-presented the Green Leaf Award at the annual Pinnacle Awards Ceremony hosted by International Furniture Designers Association.

Two SFC member companies were presented with Pinnacle Awards in other categories during the ceremony. These included Phillips Collection, winner of the "Accessories & Wall Décor" category; and Greenington Fine Bamboo Furniture, winner of the "Stationary Upholstery-Broad Appeal" category.

Furniture industry advocates will next convene at the Dallas Total Home & Gift Market and the 36th Annual ARTS Awards in Dallas in January 2026.

