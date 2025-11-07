Razor Sharp PR Recognized as National Finalist for "Thought Leadership Communications" Award

The firm's campaign on behalf of ITR Economics has earned a place at the 2025 Ragan PR Daily Awards ceremony in NYC; winners to be announced December 2

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 7, 2025 / Razor Sharp PR, a digital public relations firm that helps businesses engage customers and investors, today announced their selection as a finalist for the 2025 Ragan PR Daily Award for "Thought Leadership Communications". The honor is bestowed in recognition of the firm's thought leadership campaign with ITR Economics, which saw the latter grow its share of voice by 78% year-over-year in top-tier media outlets.

The Ragan PR Daily Award for "Thought Leadership Communications" celebrates campaigns that "position individuals or organizations as leaders in their field through insightful content and expert perspectives." Razor Sharp PR's work for economic forecasting firm ITR Economics exemplified this achievement by combining real expertise, newsworthy topics, and proactive media pitching into an offering that would be difficult for journalists and audiences alike to ignore.

ITR economists have been frequently quoted in Forbes, CNN, Bloomberg News, and MarketWatch since engaging Razor Sharp PR, and have appeared on a number of tier-one broadcasts including Bloomberg TV, CNBC, Yahoo! Finance Live, Reuters TV, and NPR's Marketplace. In total, Razor Sharp PR oversaw more than 600 media placements for ITR Economics in 22 months.

Razor Sharp PR lauds ITR Economics for their industry-leading knowledge and eager cooperation, without either of which the success of the recognized campaign would not have been possible. The ITR team has been constructive and flexible throughout the full process. Economist Lauren Saidel-Baker stepped into her role as a recurring feature on tier-one financial television with particular excellence.

"We would like to extend our gratitude to the folks at Ragan for recognizing the hard work we pour into giving our clients a media platform worthy of their expertise," said Ray Young, Founder and President of Razor Sharp PR. "We are more grateful still to ITR Economics, who always provides us with the ammunition we need. And, finally, we really are proud to be counted among the very best agencies in the business of giving industry leaders a voice."

Representatives from Razor Sharp PR will attend the PR Daily awards luncheon on Dec. 2, 2025, in New York, NY, where the winners for all categories will be announced.

About Razor Sharp Public Relations

Razor Sharp PR is a digital public relations firm that helps organizations produce, publish, and place the right content at the right time. A proud finalist for the 2025 Ragan PR Daily Award for Thought Leadership Communications, the firm has guided hundreds of successful campaigns that boost sales, secure funding, and strengthen employee morale while allowing business leaders to stay focused on what they do best. The firm specializes in comprehensive content and media strategies built for AI-powered search, helping brands become every AI assistant's default industry source. For more information, visit www.razorsharppr.com.

