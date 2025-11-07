Lifetime Products Launches NBA and WNBA Basketball Hoops Through Multiyear Partnership

The first-ever full-size NBA and WNBA team branded basketball hoops available for home play, expanding the game's reach beyond the arena.

CLEARFIELD, UTAH / ACCESS Newswire / November 7, 2025 / For the first time ever, basketball fans can bring home officially licensed team NBA and WNBA full-size hoops, thanks to a new multiyear partnership between Lifetime Products - the top-selling basketball system brand in the U.S. - and the National Basketball Association (NBA) and Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA). This collaboration unites two of the world's premier basketball organizations with the company that pioneered the portable, height-adjustable basketball system, an innovation that enabled generations of kids, youth, and adults to play basketball in their driveways and around the home.

In the U.S. and Canada, Lifetime has the exclusive rights to bring full-size basketball systems bearing league and team marks to every home court. The initial collection features full-size backboard designs for all NBA teams and WNBA teams, the first time such product has been available. "Since creating the first portable, adjustable hoop, Lifetime Products has been committed to making basketball accessible to families and communities everywhere," said BJ Haacke, President and CEO of Lifetime Products. "Joining forces with the NBA and WNBA underscores our shared dedication to growing the game at every level and inspiring the next generation of players."

"The NBA and WNBA's ability to bring people of all ages and backgrounds together through the sport is unmatched," added Barry Mower, Founder of Lifetime Products. "This partnership gives us the opportunity to deliver even more meaningful and high-quality basketball experiences to fans, both at home and in their communities."

"Lifetime Products is an industry leader in delivering high-quality recreational equipment," said Brian Keegan, NBA Head of Trading Cards, Memorabilia & Hardgoods. "This collaboration gives fans nationwide best-in-class basketball hoops to enjoy at home while proudly supporting their favorite NBA and WNBA teams." The rollout of team-specific hoops is only the beginning, with additional basketball product innovations planned for the coming years. These hoops will include full-size portable and in-ground options. Fans will see the partnership come to life at tentpole league events including NBA All-Star as well as through community programs. These hoops will be available on Lifetime.com as well as through many major retailers in the U.S. and Canada.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Clearfield, Utah, Lifetime Products is the top-selling basketball system brand in the U.S. and one of the largest manufacturers of basketball hoops in the world. The company began in a backyard with the goal of building a better basketball system. Nearly four decades later, Lifetime has become the world's leading manufacturer of residential basketball hoops and blow-molded polyethylene folding tables and chairs. Lifetime also produces outdoor sheds, composters, playground equipment, kayaks, coolers, and more. Today, Lifetime products are sold in more than 125 countries worldwide. Learn more at www.lifetime.com.

