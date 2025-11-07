WK Kellogg Company: WK Kellogg Co Launches New K-12 Innovations to Support Student Nutrition and Wellbeing

Expands School Meal Offerings with Nourishing Options to Fuel Busy Days

BATTLE CREEK, MI / ACCESS Newswire / November 7, 2025 / With the school year in full swing, WK Kellogg Co is bringing new offerings of its beloved, trusted brands and better-for-you cereals to schools nationwide, expanding access to its portfolio of foods that help kids be their best and make eating well easy.

WK Kellogg Co is expanding its offerings to include the following cereals designed specifically for today's K-12 environment: Kashi® Strawberry Banana Loops and Kellogg's® Frosted Mini-Wheats® Cocoa.

Families will recognize these same great-tasting cereals from retail shelves, now offered in formats tailored for schools. They meet USDA Smart Snacks and school breakfast nutrition standards, supporting wholesome nourishment throughout the day. Their versatile, single-serve packaging makes them ideal for a variety of serving occasions - whether as part of a balanced breakfast or as a convenient à la carte option throughout the school day.

For the first time, Kashi® is entering the K-12 channel, bringing its legacy of wellbeing, whole grains and plant-based nutrition to school menus. Kashi Strawberry Banana Loops offers 15g of whole grains and is a good source of fiber. This vegan, Non-GMO Project Verified cereal is made with a touch of fruit purée and colored with vegetable juice - making it an ideal choice at the intersection of taste and nutrition.

Kellogg's Frosted Mini-Wheats Cocoa is a good source of 7 vitamins and minerals, including iron and folate, and is an excellent source of fiber - nutrients most kids don't get enough of. Made with whole grains and a rich chocolatey flavor, it's a perfect combination that will get students excited about breakfast.

These new innovations reflect WK Kellogg Co's leadership in providing foods that align with evolving health and wellness expectations among students, parents and operators.

"We're excited to bring these new offerings to the school environment. Parents and schools are looking for foods that are nutritious, convenient and accessible, and cereal is uniquely positioned to meet those needs. Cereal and milk is one of the first meals that kids can make for themselves, fostering independence and reinforcing positive eating patterns from an early age. It's the number one source of fiber and whole grains for kids at breakfast and brings other good foods along with it, like milk and fruit - making it a delicious and nutritious choice to fuel their day," said Sarah Ludmer, Chief Wellbeing & Sustainable Business Officer at WK Kellogg Co. "These new offerings give kids a food they love and provide schools with a balanced option they can feel good about serving - all in service of our shared goal to help kids be their best."

These new innovations reflect WK Kellogg Co's ambition to help improve school meals and ensure cereal remains a relevant, reliable part of balanced eating. By offering choices that are compliant with federal standards, and flexible and familiar to students, the company is helping operators serve meals that are both wholesome and enjoyable - ensuring every bite supports student success.

