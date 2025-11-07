Razor Sharp PR Unveils Industry's First Framework for Winning AI Citations

New white paper bridges gap between AI research labs and modern communications strategies

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 7, 2025 / After two years of tracking how AI-powered search shapes billions of daily interactions, digital public relations firm Razor Sharp PR today released "The No-Nonsense Guide to Getting Cited by AI," a white paper that introduces the industry's first comprehensive framework for adapting content strategies to AI assistants.

"The deeper disruption is not in AI's ability to generate or summarize content, but in its power to decide which brands to cite, which to ignore, and how authority is defined in the process," said Ray Young, Founder and President of Razor Sharp PR. "To our surprise, we've found that third-party coverage in news and blogs accounts for the majority of citations across all major AI assistants."

The white paper introduces proprietary metrics, including Share of Answer, that provide organizations with concrete ways to measure and improve their AI citation performance. These metrics represent the first systematic approach to quantifying brand visibility in AI-powered search environments.

The white paper identifies seven critical strategies for earning AI citations:

Getting into AI's sources (news and blogs) and long-term memory Publishing content within hours of industry shifts, not weeks or months Answering questions comprehensively by inferring adjacent needs Providing unique data or expert synthesis that doesn't exist elsewhere Tailoring content to specific business models and buyer journeys Ensuring AI bots can actually access and understand content Tracking Share of Answer and Sub-Query Rank versus competitors

"Most companies today are invisible to AI assistants," said Ethan Young, VP of Technology at Razor Sharp PR. "They're still optimizing solely for Google rankings, publishing static content, or chasing a set of unchanging high-volume keywords. That's why they're missing opportunities to build their reputation and capture new sources of revenue."

The research reveals that companies excelling at both owned content and third-party media coverage are building advantages that compound over time, encoding themselves deeper into AI memory while competitors struggle to break in. "The gap between cited and uncited brands will only widen," Young added.

"The No-Nonsense Guide to Getting Cited by AI" is available for download at www.razorsharppr.com and licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

About Razor Sharp PR

Razor Sharp PR is a digital public relations firm that helps organizations produce, publish, and place the right content at the right time. A proud finalist for the 2025 Ragan PR Daily Award for Thought Leadership Communications, the firm has guided hundreds of successful campaigns that boost sales, secure funding, and strengthen employee morale while allowing business leaders to stay focused on what they do best. The firm specializes in comprehensive content and media strategies built for AI-powered search, helping brands become every AI assistant's default industry source. For more information, visit www.razorsharppr.com.

