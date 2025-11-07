Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2025) - YANGAROO Inc. (TSXV: YOO) ("YANGAROO", "Company"), a software leader in media asset workflow and distribution solutions, today announced the launch of its Canadian Pre-Clearance services, expanding the company's connected broadcast legal clearance and delivery platform across North America.

Led by Anna Haine, an industry veteran with more than 26 years of broadcast pre-clearance expertise, the new service enables advertisers and agencies to manage every stage of campaign compliance from creative concept and script review to final broadcast approval and delivery within a single, unified YANGAROO platform.

This expansion represents a major step forward in unifying creative approval, clearance, and delivery processes across the United States and Canada. By integrating pre-clearance directly into its delivery ecosystem, YANGAROO now provides advertisers with a faster, more transparent route from concept to air, reducing manual hand-offs and accelerating campaign readiness.

Thinktv Clearance, which reviews video advertising for compliance with national broadcast standards and regulations, is pleased to include YANGAROO as one of its recommended companies for pre-clearance services in Canada, helping advertisers move seamlessly from creative review to final broadcast approval through its connected platform.

"By embedding pre-clearance directly into our delivery platform, we're removing manual bottlenecks and accelerating how campaigns move from creative to compliant to on-air," said Grant Schuetrumpf, CEO of YANGAROO. "Clients advertising in Canada now have a faster, more connected way to ensure their spots meet national broadcast standards."

Haine, who leads the Canadian Pre-Clearance initiative from YANGAROO's Toronto office, brings deep expertise across highly regulated categories such as alcoholic beverages, natural health products, consumer drugs, cosmetics, and food and beverages.

"I'm thrilled to help launch Canada's new pre-clearance hub within YANGAROO," said Anna Haine, Director of Clearance. "By providing in-house final pre-clearance, we are creating a smoother, more predictable compliance path that merges technology, expertise, and efficiency from start to finish."

With this addition, YANGAROO becomes North America's only unified platform connecting creative submission, regulatory clearance, and broadcast delivery. The company continues to advance its mission of simplifying media operations through technology, transparency, and trusted industry relationships.

About YANGAROO

YANGAROO Inc. is a technology provider in the media and entertainment industry, offering a cloud-based software platform for the management and distribution of digital media content. Its patented Digital Media Distribution System ("DMDS") enables customers to manage every stage of content workflow through a centralized, fully integrated system that connects radio and television broadcasters, digital display networks, and video publishers for secure digital asset management, delivery, and promotion.

YANGAROO's Advertising Division operates the company's TV and digital clearance services through www.tvclearance.com, providing pre-clearance and broadcast approval solutions across the United States and Canada. DMDS and tvclearance.com are also trusted throughout the advertising, music, and entertainment awards sectors for their reliability, compliance assurance, and industry-leading automation.

For more information, visit www.yangaroo.com.

The address of the Company's corporate office and principal place of business is 360 Dufferin Street, Suite 203, Toronto, Ontario, M6K 1Z8.

