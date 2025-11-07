Anzeige
Microcap mit Pentagon-Zugang: Der heißeste Microcap im Defence-Re-Rating?
07.11.2025
Noor Riyadh announces participating artists for 2025, including more than 35 new commissions by leading international and Saudi artists

Noor Riyadh announces 59 participating artists for 2025, representing 24 nationalities, including 60 artworks and more than 35 new commissions in a celebration of light and art from 20 November to 6 December 2025

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noor Riyadh announces the 59 participating artists for 2025, representing 24 nationalities, including 60 artworks and more than 35 new commissions in a celebration of light and art from 20 November to 6 December 2025, under the umbrella of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City and Riyadh Art.

This year's curatorial theme, "In the Blink of an Eye," reflects the rapid transformation shaping Riyadh. The festival will present work responding to the theme by leading international and local artists, including Saad Al Howede, Monira Al Qadiri, Abdulrahman AlSoliman, James Clar, Ivana Franke, fuse*, Ayoung Kim, Shinji Ohmaki, Michelangelo Pistoletto, and Muhannad Shono, with a special installation dedicated to the work of the late Safeya Binzagr (1940 - 2024), a leading figure of Saudi Arabia's modern art movement and the first female Saudi artist to hold a solo exhibition in 1968.

fuse_, Luna Somnium, 2025 Ivana Franke, Center, 2004 Michelangelo Pistoletto, Love Difference, 2025 James Clar, When the Sky Reaches the Ground (A Moment Frozen), 2025 Nebras Aljoaib, Between Light and Stone, 2025

The 2025 festival is led by an international curatorial team that brings together distinct perspectives on contemporary culture: Mami Kataoka (Curatorial Advisory Lead; Director, Mori Art Museum, Tokyo), Riyadh-based curator Sara Almutlaq, and Li Zhenhua (Curator and founder of Beijing Art Lab). Their vision connects Riyadh's historical heart to its modern skyline and metro network, inviting audiences to encounter light as a medium for perception, memory, and momentum. Their festival program will see Noor Riyadh 2025 unfold across six locations: Qasr Al Hokm District, King Abdulaziz Historical Center, stc Metro Station, KAFD Metro Station, Al Faisaliah Tower, and JAX District.

Noor Riyadh echoes Riyadh Art's mission to transform the city by sparking creativity and enriching daily lives. Since its inception, Riyadh Art has showcased more than 550 artworks by 500 Saudi and international artists, attracting more than 9.6 million visitors and spectators through its major programs.

Through each edition, Noor Riyadh transforms everyday spaces into extraordinary encounters, enriching lives and creating a sense of shared wonder across communities.

The full list of the festival's 2025 participating artists is:

# Artist Country
1 Addie Wagenknecht USA
2 Abdulrahman AlSoliman Saudi Arabia
3 Abdelrahman Elshahed Saudi Arabia
4 Ahmad Angawi Saudi Arabia
5 Alex Schweder USA
6 Alexandra Gelis Colombia & Canada
7 Ayoung Kim South Korea
8 atelier oï + WonderGlass Switzerland
9 Christian Partos Sweden
10 Christophe Berthonneau France
11 dies_ Italy
12 Saad Al Howede Saudi Arabia
13 Edwin van der Heide The Netherlands
14 Encor Studio Switzerland
15 Fatma Abdulhadi Saudi Arabia
16 Francesco Simeti Italy
17 fuse* Italy
18 Guillaume Cousin France
19 Hmoud Alattawi Saudi Arabia
20 Iregular Canada
21 Ivana Franke Croatia
22 James Clar Philippines & USA
23 Karolina Halatek Poland
24 Khalid Zahid Saudi Arabia
25 Kurt Hentschläger Austria
26 László Zsolt Bordos Hungary
27 Loris Cecchini Italy
28 Marnix De Nijs The Netherlands
29 Michelangelo Pistoletto Italy
30 Mohammed Farea Saudi Arabia
31 Monira Al Qadiri Kuwait
32 Muhannad Shono Saudi Arabia
33 n + n Corsino France
34 Nebras Aljoaib Saudi Arabia
35 Obaid Alsafi Saudi Arabia
36 Otolab Italy
37 Plastique Fantastique Germany
38 Random International United Kingdom
39 Rejane Cantoni Brazil
40 Robert Seidel Germany
41 Roman Hill USA & France
42 Ryoichi Kurokawa Japan
43 Safeya Binzagr Saudi Arabia
44 Saeed Gebaan Saudi Arabia
45 Shinji Ohmaki Japan
46 Shiro Takatani (Dumb Type) Japan
47 Shun Ito Japan
48 Six N. Five (Ezequiel Pini) Argentina
49 someform Studio Germany
50 Studio Above&Below United Kingdom
51 Tonoptik Russia
52 Traumnovelle Belgium
53 Vali Chinci?an Romania
54 Wang Yuyang China
55 Wu Chi-Tsung Taiwan
56 ZEITGUISED Germany
57 Zhang Zengzeng China
58 Zheng Da China
59 Ziyad Alroqi Saudi Arabia

