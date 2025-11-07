Trinity Bank N.A.: Trinity Bank Reports 2025 3rd Quarter Net Income Of $2,324,000

3RD QUARTER RETURN ON ASSETS 1.70%

3RD QUARTER RETURN ON EQUITY 14.35%

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 7, 2025 / Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTC PINK:TYBT) today announced operating results for the third quarter and the nine months ending September 30, 2025.

Results of Operation

For the third quarter 2025, Trinity Bank, N.A. reported Net Income after Taxes of $2,324,000, an increase of 10.7% over third quarter 2024 earnings of $2,099,000. Earnings per diluted common share for the third quarter 2025 amounted to $2.03, an increase of 9.1% over third quarter 2024 results of $1.86 per diluted common share.

For the first nine months of 2025, Net Income after Taxes was $6,908,000, an increase of 10.0% over the first nine months of 2024 results of $6,281,000. Earnings per diluted common share for the first nine months of 2025 were $6.05, an increase of 8.6% over the first nine months of 2024 results of $5.57 per diluted common share.

Co-Chairman and CEO Matt R. Opitz stated, "I am pleased with the results Trinity Bank has produced in the third quarter and over the first nine months of the year. We continue to produce consistent earnings and growth despite the challenges we have faced at home and around the globe this year. Our exceptional staff and their dedication to constantly go above and beyond, providing our customers with exceptional experiences, are the primary drivers that make results like these achievable."

"Trinity Bank is also proud to announce that we recently paid our 28th semi-annual dividend of $1.00 on October 31, 2025. These results have made this 28th consecutive increase to our dividend possible."

Trinity Bank Third Quarter 2025 Earnings

Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement, visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com Regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov .

