Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2025) - LevelJump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP) ("LevelJump" or the "Company") announces that a notice of requisition of a meeting of shareholders (the "Requisition") was delivered to the registered office of the Company on November 3, 2025.

The Requisition has been made by Frank Teti and Franmar Properties Ltd. (collectively the "Concerned Shareholders") which requires that the Company call and hold a meeting of shareholders pursuant to section 105(1) of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Act"). The purpose of the proposed meeting is to: (i) pass an ordinary resolution to remove all five (5) incumbent directors from the Board; and (ii) to elect Claude Ayache, Rob Saltsman, Jeff Stevens, Sheldon Levy, and Tasheel Jeerh as director nominees replacing the incumbent directors.

The Company is reviewing the Requisition and will respond within the time required by the Act.

About LevelJump Healthcare

LevelJump Healthcare Corp., (TSXV: JUMP) provides telehealth solutions to client hospitals and imaging centers through its Teleradiology division, as well as in person radiology services through its Diagnostic Centres. JUMP focuses primarily on critical care for urgent and emergency patients, establishing integral relationships in the communities we serve.

