Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2025) - Stephanie Wolfe, Executive Vice President, Head of Marketing, Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X" or the "Company"), joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to close the market and celebrate the conclusion of the BetaPro Biggest Winner competition. TMX was proud to return this year again as a platinum sponsor of the Biggest Winner competition.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wwAGwQYFdlY

The BetaPro ETFs by Global X are managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X"), a leading provider of leveraged, inverse, and inverse-leveraged exchange-traded funds listed on Canada's major stock exchanges. For over a decade, BetaPro has equipped Canadian traders with advanced tools to help navigate and capitalize on rapidly changing markets. Its innovative lineup of ETFs offers daily exposure to a wide range of indices and commodities, including the Nasdaq-100, S&P/TSX 60, gold, oil, and Bitcoin. Global X is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $1 trillion of assets across 19 countries and global markets around the world.

