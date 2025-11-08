Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2025) - Rest Easy Pest Control announced the implementation of an internal customer relationship management (CRM) system developed under the direction of Marketing Director Lidiya Shuppert-Rizvi. The system was built specifically to support service delivery, lead tracking, and operational coordination within the company's pest control operations. It is used exclusively inside the organization and is not available as a commercial product.

Rest Easy Pest Control provides pest management services across New York City, New Jersey, and Eastern Pennsylvania. As lead volume and service teams expanded, the company required a unified method to track customer inquiries, follow-ups, job outcomes, and marketing ROI.

"The first version of this system was a spreadsheet created to organize lead activity," said Shuppert-Rizvi. "As volume increased, it became clear that a more structured and automated process was needed to align marketing, customer service, and field operations."

Purpose and Functional Scope of the System

The internal CRM platform was designed to support existing pest control workflows rather than replace them. It connects marketing-generated leads with operations and service teams by centralizing information that was previously managed through spreadsheets, emails, or manual recordkeeping.

The system currently tracks:

Lead source attribution from phone calls, web inquiries, and local search platforms

Follow-up status, response times, and service scheduling activity

Employee performance indicators such as contact rate and appointment setting

Contract and estimate documentation storage

Revenue and marketing cost data used to calculate ROI

The tool functions solely within Rest Easy Pest Control and has not been released publicly or offered to other companies.

Operational Improvements and Insights

After deployment, internal reporting showed that lost leads were often due to delayed responses or missed follow-ups rather than a lack of demand. The system now provides visibility into when leads are received, which department they transfer to, and whether customer communication is completed.

"What the data revealed is where leads were getting stuck-not just how many came in," Shuppert-Rizvi said. "It allowed us to move from assumptions to clear, actionable information."

This insight has been used for team coaching, scheduling adjustments, and resource planning.

Data-Driven Marketing and Budget Allocation

Through system tracking and attribution reporting, Rest Easy Pest Control adjusted marketing budget allocation. A portion of paid advertising funds was redirected to optimizing Google Business Profile listings and local search presence, resulting in increased organic leads and lower acquisition cost.

Development and Design Approach

The platform was built internally by the marketing department, with Shuppert-Rizvi leading system design and development. The structure was created to be functional for non-technical staff and to integrate with existing pest control workflows without changing the company's core service model.

"Photography taught me to focus on structure and clarity. Building this system required the same mindset but applied to data and communication," said Shuppert-Rizvi.

About Rest Easy Pest Control

Rest Easy Pest Control provides residential and commercial pest management services in New York City, New Jersey, and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company focuses on safe treatment methods, customer service, and operational accountability supported by internal technology systems.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272976

SOURCE: Pressmaster DMCC