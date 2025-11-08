Freedom Holding Corp. Reports Financial Results for the Q2 FY2026 and 1H FY2026

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / November 7, 2025 / New York, Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC), an international investment and technology company, has announced its financial results for the 1H FY26 (the six months ended September 30, 2025)

During this period the company demonstrated sustainable business development, asset growth, and stable liquidity.

For the six months ended September 30, 2025, total revenue reached USD 1.06 billion, slightly above the previous year's level of USD 1.04 billion. The company reported net income of USD 69.1 million and maintained a strong liquidity position. These results confirm the effectiveness of Freedom's diversified business model, which integrates financial, insurance, and technology segments.

"We build for the future, we don't sit on profits. Every dollar we earn works - it is reinvested into technology, infrastructure and services that improve people's lives and make our ecosystem stronger," Timur Turlov, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Freedom Holding Corp. said.

Key Financial Results (for the six months ended September 30, 2025)

Revenue: USD 1.06 billion

Net income: USD 69.1 million

Earnings per share (diluted): USD 1.13

Customer Growth (as of September 30, 2025)

Brokerage customers: 776,000, up from 683,000 on March 31, 2025.

Banking customers: 3.6 million, up from 2.5 million

Insurance customers: 1.3 million, up from 1.2 million

Operational Achievements and Ecosystem Development

In the 1H FY2026, the company continued implementing its digital ecosystem strategy, expanding into telecommunications, online payments, e-commerce, and media. The acquisition of Astel Group Ltd strengthened Freedom's position in Kazakhstan's telecommunications market and created synergies with Freedom Telecom and Freedom Pay projects. Expansion of Freedom Telecom continues, including Freedom Cloud infrastructure services and digital media platform build-out. Furthermore, the company recorded no asset impairments - all acquired businesses showed positive dynamics, confirming their long-term value.

Timur Turlov stated: "Freedom continues to demonstrate resilience and profitability while growing its assets and developing its ecosystem. We are investing in telecom, digital, and financial technologies to build a platform that connects millions of clients. This foundation supports our long-term growth and regional leadership."

About Freedom Holding Corp.

Freedom Holding Corp. provides financial services in 21 countries, including Kazakhstan, the United States, Cyprus, Poland, Spain, Uzbekistan, and Armenia. The Company's principal executive office is located in New York City. In Kazakhstan, Freedom is actively developing its financial and digital ecosystem, which includes Freedom Bank, Freedom Broker, the insurance companies Freedom Life and Freedom insurance, as well as a lifestyle segment that features Arbuz.kz, Freedom Ticketon, and Aviata. Freedom Holding Corp. shares are traded on the U.S. technology exchange NASDAQ, the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), and the Astana International Exchange (AIX) under the ticker symbol FRHC. Freedom Holding Corp. is regulated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Russell 3000® Index.

