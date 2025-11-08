Arbour Entertainment: Jamaican Government and Prudential Foundation Partner with Nicole Arbour to Spearhead Corporate Donations for Hurricane Melissa Relief

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 7, 2025 / The Jamaican Ministry of Energy, Transport, and Telecommunications, together with The Prudential Foundation, has officially partnered with Nicole Arbour and Arbour Entertainment to bring vital corporate donations to Jamaica in the wake of Hurricane Melissa.

While many countries have been donating funds and countless entertainers have generously shared links to foundations, Arbour, known for her comedy, music, and record-breaking creative direction, is taking a direct approach. She is leading efforts to connect corporations with those most affected, ensuring that goods and resources reach people who need them immediately and efficiently.

"If a shoe company is able to donate 200 pairs of running shoes for kids, or a toothpaste company wants to send 100 tubes, we'll make sure they get through customs with our staff waiting to distribute them," said Arbour. "I'm calling on every brand in every category. There are thousands of people who have lost everything they worked their entire lives for, and we have an opportunity to help them through this time."

Just one week before Hurricane Melissa, Jamaica had been ranked #1 in the world for its people being the most likely to help a stranger, according to the World Happiness Gallup Report 2025. Now, the country known for its generosity is in need of the world's support.

"I'm very proud to be working directly with the Jamaican government and the Prudential Foundation on this allowing a seamless donation process for brands," Arbour added. "My fiancé Skygrass is Jamaican, our friends are Jamaican, my second home these last few years has been Jamaica. This hit home and it's an honor to GOTEAM and help where I can."

Through this partnership, Arbour and the organizations involved will facilitate the secure transfer of goods, ensuring they clear customs swiftly and are distributed by teams already stationed on the ground. This hands-on model bridges the gap between corporations wanting to contribute and communities in urgent need of support, emphasizing action over administration.

Donations currently being accepted include clothing and shoes, health and wellness items, personal hygiene products, camping and survival supplies, building materials and tools, and home goods. Each category of donation will be directed toward those most impacted by the storm, ensuring a coordinated and transparent relief effort. Companies interested in contributing can reach out directly to jamaica@arbourentertainment.com to arrange their shipment and confirm current priority needs.

About Nicole Arbour

Nicole Arbour is an award-winning comedian, recording artist, creative director, and advocate. Her hard-hitting comedy videos have made her a pioneer in the digital space, garnering over 3 billion views across platforms and attracting a loyal audience of more than 6 million followers known as the GOTEAM.

Her advocacy earned her the "Hero of Hope" Award from the International Pain Foundation and the "Media Excellence Award" from the Fibromyalgia Association of America.

Arbour was also featured alongside Richard Branson and Peter H. Diamandis in the Emmy Award-winning documentary Dreamer (2020), highlighting extraordinary stories of perseverance and vision. Beyond her entertainment career, she consults and strategizes with top global brands to help them drive sales, secure fundraising, and create viral success through storytelling. Her projects can be found in Nordstrom, Ulta, Shoppers Drug Mart, Harrods, and on screens of every size around the world.

