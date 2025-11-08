SSHT S&T Group Ltd: SSHT Announces Shareholder Plan to Acquire 10 Million Shares and Completes 220% Smart Production Capacity Expansion

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 7, 2025 / SSHT S&T Group Ltd. ("SSHT" or the "Company") today announced that its major shareholders have formally initiated a plan to acquire no fewer than 10,000,000 ordinary shares, while also confirming the completion of a systematic automation upgrade and capacity expansion of its core wireless data device manufacturing line. With a 2.2x increase in time-unit production capacity, this dual action across capital and production fronts marks a critical stage in the Company's journey toward global expansion, operational optimization, and capital value realization.

1. Shareholders Initiate Acquisition Plan via Non-Public Trade System to Strengthen Equity Stability

SSHT confirms that its primary shareholders have initiated a plan to acquire no fewer than 10,000,000 ordinary shares with the aim of enhancing equity structure stability and long -term alignment. Given recent heightened trading activity in the Company's secondary market, the acquisition will be executed through a compliant nonpublic institutional trade matching system (i.e., dark pool mechanism) to avoid potential price fluctuations and ensure stable and compliant execution without impacting public market liquidity. This acquisition plan demonstrates shareholders' continued confidence in the Company's global expansion roadmap, smart manufacturing upgrades, and long-term value potential in capital markets.

"This acquisition is a proactive response to the Company's strategic cycle and pace of global ecosystem development. If capacity expansion accelerates our operational front, then shareholder accumulation reflects our deepening confidence."

- Jianguo Geng, Chief Executive Officer, SSHT

2. Core Smart Production Line Expansion Completed, 2.2x Capacity Boost Enables Global Fulfillment

The Company also confirms the successful automation upgrade and capacity enhancement of its smart production line for wireless data devices, featuring:

2.2x increase in production output per time unit

Deployment of advanced automation equipment enabling multi-protocol hardware customization

Active fulfillment across major markets in North America, Southeast Asia, and Greater China

This expansion positions the Company to fully activate its "scale economy + technology premium" growth model, while strengthening its delivery capability and competitive advantage across cross-border IoT infrastructure, smart manufacturing, and industrial data applications.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements, based on current information and assumptions, involve risks and uncertainties and relate to the Company's future performance, market expansion plans, and strategic initiatives. Actual results may differ materially. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

About SSHT S&T Group Ltd.

SSHT S&T Group Ltd. (formerly Wireless Data Solutions, Inc.) is an innovation-driven company focused on the convergence of wireless communication technologies and capital market strategy. Through its subsidiaries in the British Virgin Islands and China, the Company provides a wide range of services including capital market research, cross-border data-enabled hardware manufacturing, eSIM technology products, financial advisory, IPO support, and M&A consulting. SSHT is building a global business ecosystem centered on "technology connectivity + capital empowerment."

