Naval Continuing Care Retirement Foundation, Inc.: Notice of Data Privacy Incident

Naval Continuing Care Retirement Foundation, Inc. d/b/a Fleet Landing

ATLANTIC BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / November 7, 2025 / Naval Continuing Care Retirement Foundation, Inc. d/b/a Fleet Landing ("Fleet Landing"), takes privacy and security very seriously. As part of that commitment, we are writing to notify you of a data privacy incident involving personal information of certain patients and employees.

What Happened: On September 12, 2024, we discovered suspicious activity on our network. Upon discovery, we took immediate action to secure our systems and we partnered with cyber incident response professionals to investigate the incident. After a thorough investigation, we learned that certain data was accessed or acquired from our network by an unauthorized actor between September 11, 2024 and September 12, 2024.

We performed a detailed review of the contents of the impacted data to determine what data was impacted and to whom that information relates. After a thorough investigation, on September 11, 2025, we confirmed that certain personal information was contained in the impacted data set.

What Information Was Involved: The information involved varied by individual but may have included individuals' names, Social Security numbers, driver's license or state ID numbers, passport numbers, financial account information, payment card information, dates of birth, biometric information, email and password information, medical information and health insurance information.

Individuals whose information was involved were notified on November 4, 2025.

What We Are Doing: Upon learning of the incident, we took immediate steps to address it, including securing our systems and taking parts of our network offline. We partnered with cyber incident response professionals and notified federal law enforcement.

Additionally, we are offering complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services, free of charge, to individuals whose Social Security numbers were involved through Haystack, a global leader in risk mitigation and response. Should individuals have any questions or concerns, they may contact Fleet Landing' dedicated assistance line with HaystackID at 877-323-4120 (toll free).

What Impacted Individuals Can Do: As a general matter, one should remain vigilant by reviewing credit reports, financial account statements, and explanation of benefits forms for suspicious activity and to detect errors. We also remind everyone that individuals are entitled to one free credit report annually from the each of the three major credit reporting bureaus, TransUnion, Experian, and Equifax. To order a free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call 1-877-322-8228.

Individuals can further educate themselves regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, credit freezes, and the steps to take to protect personal information by contacting the credit reporting bureaus, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), or state Attorneys General. The FTC also encourages those who discover that their information has been misused to file a complaint with them. The FTC may be reached at 600 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. 20580; www.identitytheft.gov; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261.

For More Information: For any further information, please contact Fleet Landing's dedicated assistance line with HaystackID at 877-323-4120.

SOURCE: Naval Continuing Care Retirement Foundation, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/notice-of-data-privacy-incident-1099131