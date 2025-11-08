Von Bill Gates bis Cannabis: Eure Aktien-Wünsche im Check!
|Microsoft's lack of quality control is out of control
|Von Bill Gates bis Cannabis: Eure Aktien-Wünsche im Check!
|Windows 11 26H1: Microsoft hat die neue Version jetzt offiziell bestätigt
|Neue Pflicht bei Windows 11: Microsoft verschärft Anforderungen für 24H2 und 25H2
|Die Stunde der Neoclouds: Microsoft-Deal sorgt für Ritterschlag
|Der Energiehunger der Tech-Giganten ist weiterhin ungebrochen. Davon profitieren sogenannte Neoclouds, die GPU-as-a-Service anbieten. Börsenexperte Tim Temp erkannte diesen Trend mit seinem TSI-System...
|MICROSOFT CORPORATION
