Senvest Capital Inc. Reports Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2025

MONTREAL, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $172.8 million or $70.98 per share for the three months ended September 30, 2025. This compares to a net income attributable to common shareholders of $170.5 million or 69.24 per share for the same period in 2024
Financial statements are available online at Sedar+ www.sedarplus.ca
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(unaudited)
|(in millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
|For the three months ended
|09/30/2025
|09/30/2024
|Net income attributable tocommon shareholders
|$172.8
|$170.5
|Diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders
|$70.98
|$69.24
Contact:
George Malikotsis, Vice President Finance
(514) 281-8082
© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)