Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 08.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Trump-Effekt: Kupfer wird kritisch. Vizsla schießt senkrecht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 923428 | ISIN: CA81731L1094 | Ticker-Symbol: 0SC
Frankfurt
07.11.25 | 08:00
226,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SENVEST CAPITAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SENVEST CAPITAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
224,00238,0013:02
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.11.2025 22:06 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Senvest Capital Inc. Reports Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2025

MONTREAL, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $172.8 million or $70.98 per share for the three months ended September 30, 2025. This compares to a net income attributable to common shareholders of $170.5 million or 69.24 per share for the same period in 2024

Financial statements are available online at Sedar+ www.sedarplus.ca

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(unaudited)
(in millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
For the three months ended
09/30/2025 09/30/2024
Net income attributable tocommon shareholders$172.8 $170.5
Diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders$70.98 $69.24

Contact:
George Malikotsis, Vice President Finance
(514) 281-8082


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.