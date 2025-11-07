NI Holdings, Inc. Reports Results for Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2025

FARGO, N.D., Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NODK) announced today results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Summary of Third Quarter 2025 Results - Continuing Operations

(All comparisons vs. continuing operations for the third quarter of 2024, unless noted otherwise)

Direct written premiums of $58.5 million compared to $67.7 million in the prior period. The decrease was primarily driven by an 80.0% decline in Non-Standard Auto, reflecting the Company's strategic decision during the quarter to stop writing this business in Illinois, Arizona and South Dakota. This decline was partially offset by a 10.1% increase in Home and Farm premiums, driven by new business growth in North Dakota, rate increases, and increased insured property values, partially offset by lower retention and new business in Nebraska.

Combined ratio of 109.1% versus 111.0%, with the elevated ratios in both periods primarily driven by unfavorable prior year loss reserve development in Non-Standard Auto contributing 11.2 pts and 7.2 pts to the combined ratio, respectively.

Net investment income increased 8.1% to $3.0 million in the current period, primarily driven by higher reinvestment rates in the fixed income portfolio.

Net investment gains decreased 43.5% to $1.4 million in the current period, driven by lower unrealized gains on equity securities, partially offset by higher net realized gains.

Basic loss per share of ($0.08) compared to ($0.13) in the prior period.





Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Dollars in thousands, except per share data

(unaudited) 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Direct written premiums $58,458 $67,704 (13.7%) $235,705 $269,217 (12.4%) Net earned premiums $71,905 $83,270 (13.6%) $212,407 $238,323 (10.9%) Loss and LAE ratio 78.2% 78.2% 0.0 pts 76.0% 73.3% 2.7 pts Expense ratio 30.9% 32.8% (1.9) pts 34.0% 33.7% 0.3 pts Combined ratio 109.1% 111.0% (1.9) pts 110.0% 107.0% 3.0 pts Net loss attributable to NI Holdings $(1,666) $(2,705) (38.4%) $(7,257) $(15,908) (54.4%) Continuing operations $(1,666) $(2,705) (38.4%) $(7,257) $(3,248) NM Discontinued operations - - NM - $(1,512) NM Loss on sale of discontinued operations - - NM - $(11,148) NM Return on average equity (2.7%) (4.5%) 1.8 pts (4.0%) (1.9%) (2.1) pts Basic loss per share $(0.08) $(0.13) (38.5%) $(0.35) $(0.76) (53.9%) Continuing operations $(0.08) $(0.13) (38.5%) $(0.35) $(0.15) NM NM = not meaningful

Management Commentary

"First, I am thrilled to rejoin the company as CEO," said Cindy Launer, President and Chief Executive Officer. "I look forward to collaborating with our exceptional agents, employees and board to continue delivering outstanding service and products to our customers and communities. Turning to our third quarter results, our Non-Standard Auto segment was again impacted by adverse prior year development. In response, we made the strategic decision to stop writing non-standard auto business in Illinois, Arizona and South Dakota. While this will reduce future earned premiums, we believe this shift positions us for stronger underwriting performance and greater stability moving forward."

About the Company

NI Holdings, Inc. is an insurance holding company. The Company is a North Dakota business corporation that is the stock holding company of Nodak Insurance Company and became such in connection with the conversion of Nodak Mutual Insurance Company from a mutual to stock form of organization and the creation of a mutual holding company. The conversion was consummated on March 13, 2017. Immediately following the conversion, all of the outstanding shares of common stock of Nodak Insurance Company were issued to Nodak Mutual Group, Inc., which then contributed the shares to NI Holdings in exchange for 55% of the outstanding shares of common stock of NI Holdings. Nodak Insurance Company then became a wholly-owned stock subsidiary of NI Holdings. NI Holdings' financial statements are the consolidated financial results of NI Holdings; Nodak Insurance, including Nodak's wholly-owned subsidiaries American West Insurance Company, Primero Insurance Company, and Battle Creek Insurance Company; Direct Auto Insurance Company; and Westminster Insurance Company until the date of sale.

