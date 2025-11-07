Legacy Housing Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial and Operating Results

BEDFORD, Texas, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legacy Housing Corporation ("Legacy Housing" or the "Company," Nasdaq: LEGH), a leading manufacturer of community-focused manufactured homes, today announced ?nancial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. The Company reported product sales of $28.8 million, a decrease of 4.6% compared to the same period last year. The quarter saw a delivery of 420 ?oor sections, down from 475 in the prior-year period, continuing a trend of lower unit volumes with increased net revenue per unit. Despite these challenges, Legacy Housing's book value per share(1) rose by 10.2% year-over-year, re?ecting ongoing ?nancial resilience.

Following the end of the quarter, Legacy Housing experienced signi?cant executive transitions, with the departures of its Chief Executive O?cer, Chief Financial O?cer and General Counsel. The return of founders Kenneth Shipley and Curtis Hodgson has Legacy Housing refocused on both cost discipline and expanding sales opportunities as the year-end approaches.

Curt Hodgson, Executive Chairman, commented: "We are very focused on getting back to basics: providing great value for our customers, controlling costs and delivering profits for our investors."

The Company held a major industry show in late September that generated enough orders to ensure both Texas manufacturing facilities run at their typical pace of 3 to 4 ?oors per day through year-end, a rate exceeding that of the third quarter. Management views this as evidence of improving sales momentum and a positive step as the Company moves into the ?nal months of 2025.

Legacy Housing maintains a robust balance sheet and continues to prioritize operational e?ciency, with its Texas plants supported by recent order activity. "Legacy homes are taller, wider and better," said founder and Interim CEO Kenny Shipley. "As part of our Legacy 250 initiative, we continue to push our pace of innovation."

