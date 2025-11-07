Anzeige
Der Trump-Effekt: Kupfer wird kritisch. Vizsla schießt senkrecht!
WKN: 862676 | ISIN: US1680881026
NASDAQ
07.11.25 | 21:35
9,030 US-Dollar
-0,11 % -0,010
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces Third Quarter Results of Operations

WARRENVILLE, Ill., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE: CVR) today announced results for the third quarter of 2025 as summarized below:

CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.

Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations

For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30

Third Quarter

First Nine Months

2025

2024

2025

2024

Net sales

$7,360,284

$6,969,921

$21,903,997

$22,882,579

Income (loss) before income taxes

67,281

(795,425)

73,615

(1,516,745)

Net income (loss)

67,572

(1,446,621)

73,615

(2,002,484)

Net income (loss) per common share

0.07

(1.50)

0.08

(2.07)

Average common shares outstanding

966,132

966,132

966,132

966,132


(All figures subject to year-end audit)

SOURCE Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.

© 2025 PR Newswire
