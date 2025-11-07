Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces Third Quarter Results of Operations

WARRENVILLE, Ill., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE: CVR) today announced results for the third quarter of 2025 as summarized below:
|
CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.
Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations
For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30
|
|
|
Third Quarter
|
First Nine Months
|
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
Net sales
|
$7,360,284
|
$6,969,921
|
$21,903,997
|
$22,882,579
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
67,281
|
(795,425)
|
73,615
|
(1,516,745)
|
Net income (loss)
|
67,572
|
(1,446,621)
|
73,615
|
(2,002,484)
|
Net income (loss) per common share
|
0.07
|
(1.50)
|
0.08
|
(2.07)
|
Average common shares outstanding
|
966,132
|
966,132
|
966,132
|
966,132
|
|
(All figures subject to year-end audit)
