ANCEL Showcases New Automotive Diagnostic Solutions at AAPEX 2025

MARIETTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 8, 2025 / The global automotive aftermarket gathered once again in Las Vegas for the annual industry event AAPEX 2025, held at the Venetian Expo and Caesars Forum. The show brought together leading manufacturers and brands from over 40 countries, presenting the latest technologies and innovations to buyers and professionals from more than 130 nations. The exhibition hall was bustling with crowds, and the negotiation areas were fully occupied.

As a pioneer in intelligent vehicle diagnostics, ANCEL presented a comprehensive lineup of its latest and most representative products at Booth A6155, demonstrating its capabilities in vehicle diagnostic technology.

Brand Foundation: Advancing the Industry Through Intelligent Diagnostics

Founded in 2013, ANCEL has been dedicated to making automotive maintenance more convenient, intelligent, and cost-effective. The brand gained global recognition through the success of its flagship model ANCEL AD310, establishing a professional and trustworthy international image. ANCEL's current product portfolio covers passenger cars, commercial trucks, motorcycles, and other vehicle types, while its diagnostic and maintenance equipment encompasses core product categories including full-system diagnostic scanners, code readers, transmission fluid exchange machines, smoke leak detectors, battery testers, and injector cleaning systems.

Through its official website (ancel.com), major online platforms such as Amazon, Walmart, Wildberries, and TikTok, as well as a multi-channel distribution network, ANCEL serves millions of users worldwide with reliable and user-friendly automotive diagnostic tools that help identify and prevent potential vehicle issues early.

AAPEX 2025: Product Launches and Comprehensive Portfolio Presentation

At AAPEX 2025, ANCEL presented multiple key products and new releases. Leveraging its strong R&D capabilities and comprehensive product portfolio, it demonstrated its technical expertise across automotive diagnostic and maintenance tools:

Code Reader Series: Classic bestsellers such as AD310 and AD410 demonstrated ANCEL's focus on stable performance and accessibility for everyday diagnostics.

Professional Diagnostic Series: Featured new DS series products including the DS600 BT and DS500 BT, offering full-system diagnostic coverage for professional technicians.

Battery and Electrical Testing Tools: Products such as BA101, PB100, and PB600 highlighted ANCEL's capabilities in electrical system diagnostics.

Motorcycle and Truck Diagnostics: Tools including MT700 PRO, V6 PRO HD, and HD8800 addressed diagnostic requirements for various vehicle types.

Maintenance and Service Equipment: Devices such as the L400 and L5000 PRO smoke leak detectors, and the TC3000 PRO transmission fluid exchange machine, illustrated ANCEL's strategic expansion into full-chain automotive service solutions.

Exhibition Highlights: Interactive Demonstrations and Technical Engagement

Throughout the event, ANCEL's booth attracted significant attention with its clean, professional layout and live demonstrations. Company representatives showcased real-time diagnostic processes and data visualization features, allowing attendees to experience ANCEL tools in action. Service representatives from auto repair shops, independent technicians, and vehicle owners from around the world engaged in detailed discussions with the ANCEL team, maintaining consistent activity at the booth.



Visitors also received branded notebooks and canvas bags, reinforcing ANCEL's presence and strengthening connections with industry partners.

Future Outlook: Sustained Innovation and Global Expansion

As vehicle electrification and intelligent technology accelerate globally, ANCEL plans continued investment in research and development, incorporating user feedback to enhance product functionality and user experience. In the future, ANCEL aims to further develop its global service network with technological innovation as its core focus. Whether supporting large-scale repair chains, assisting independent technicians with complex challenges, or enabling vehicle owners with professional-grade self-diagnosis tools, ANCEL intends to provide increasingly sophisticated diagnostic solutions.

"AAPEX provides an essential opportunity to engage with global partners and present our latest technological progress," said an ANCEL representative. "We remain committed to advancing intelligent automotive maintenance through continuous innovation and reliable diagnostic solutions."

About ANCEL

ANCEL is an international brand specializing in automotive diagnostic and maintenance tools. Its product range spans from basic OBD2 code readers to advanced full-system diagnostic scanners, electrical testing equipment, and other professional tools, suitable for cars, trucks, motorcycles, and additional vehicle types. ANCEL's tools are designed to meet the diverse needs of individual vehicle owners, independent technicians, and professional repair enterprises, enabling efficient vehicle diagnostics and routine maintenance.

In global markets, ANCEL products are widely recognized for their stable performance and durability, with distribution in countries and regions such as the United States, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom, making them a trusted choice for both automotive users and professional service providers.

For more information, please visit ancel.com.

Media Contact

Organization: ANCEL

Contact Person Name: Chris Chen

Website: https://www.ancel.com

Email: chris.chen@ancel.com

City: Marietta

State: GA

Country: United States

