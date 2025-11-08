MMJ International Holdings: Watch the Marijuana Federal Action, Not the Speak: President Trump's Cannabis Decision Soon

With President Trump signaling openness to marijuana's medical benefits and 39 state attorneys general demanding a crackdown on unregulated hemp-derived THC, MMJ stands as the only federally compliant company prepared to deliver safe, pharmaceutical-grade cannabis treatments. As the nation moves toward a Federal Cannabis Reset, MMJ's FDA and DEA-aligned pathway offers the lawful, science-based solution America needs.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / November 8, 2025 / As 39 attorney generals call on Congress to shut down "intoxicating hemp" loopholes flooding America with unregulated synthetic THC, one company's vision stands validated: MMJ International Holdings.

A full copy of the letter is available here.

For seven years, while most of the cannabis industry chased state based shortcuts, MMJ pursued the hard, federally compliant road - the FDA/DEA drug development pathway - a choice now emerging as the cornerstone of the next era of lawful cannabinoid medicine.

"Everyone in Washington is talking about cannabis reform," said Duane Boise, President & CEO of MMJ International Holdings. "But at MMJ, we're not watching the speak - we're watching the action. The law, the science, and now 39 Attorneys General all point in the same direction: federal control and pharmaceutical compliance."

The Federal Reset: DOJ, DEA, and the States Align on One Truth

The Department of Justice's 2025 concession that the DEA's internal court system was unconstitutional marked the beginning of a massive federal realignment. Now, the attorneys general from 37 states and two territories have made it explicit: the 2018 Farm Bill's hemp loophole unleashed an unregulated drug market of "Frankenstein THC" products, endangering children and undermining public health.

Together, these developments signal a federal cannabis reset - one that eliminates gray-market intoxicants and restores legitimate, FDA-supervised research as the only lawful path.

MMJ has spent years building that lawful infrastructure:

DEA-licensed Schedule I analytical facility (MMJ BioPharma Labs)

FDA-approved Investigational New Drug (IND) applications

Orphan Drug Designations for Huntington's disease and Multiple Sclerosis

GMP-compliant pharmaceutical softgel capsules for clinical trials

As states demand enforcement, DOJ rewrites administrative law, and Congress prepares to redefine hemp, MMJ stands as a cannabis entity already aligned with every federal mandate.

MMJ International Holdings: Strategic Position in a Federal Cannabis Reset

The strategic outlook for MMJ International Holdings and its subsidiaries is exceptionally favorable under a scenario of increased federal enforcement and retreat from the fragmented state-market model.

Under a "Federal Control" paradigm, MMJ's adherence to the FDA-compliant, pharmaceutical pathway transforms from a bureaucratic burden into a competitive superpower.

MMJ's Structural Superpower: Compliance as Scarcity

1. Regulatory Rarity Premium

While the vast majority of cannabis operators remain federally illegal, MMJ has invested seven years and millions of dollars to build a DEA- and FDA-aligned framework.

Implication: In a crackdown, MMJ becomes the scarce, compliant entry point for institutional investors and pharmaceutical partnerships barred from dealing with Schedule I violators.

2. Protected Therapeutic Market

MMJ's softgel formulations are prescription grade medicines, not recreational products - governed by FDA safety and efficacy standards, not state retail laws.

Implication: The company's Orphan Drug exclusivity for Huntington's disease ensures seven years of market protection once approved, independent of shifting hemp or cannabis regulations.

3. Litigation as a Valuation Catalyst

MMJ's ongoing constitutional litigation against the DEA has been strengthened by the DOJ's formal admission that the DEA's administrative courts were unconstitutional.

Implication: A favorable court decision or mandated DEA registration would instantly trigger a valuation surge, advancing R&D and aligning the company with its projected $150-250 million enterprise value under federal market reform scenarios.

The Collapse of the Old Model

The bipartisan letter from 39 Attorneys General calls for criminalizing intoxicating hemp products and redefining hemp to close the Farm Bill loophole. This exposes what MMJ has long warned:

that the state-level and hemp-derived sectors have built an economy on regulatory sand.

"While others profited off confusion, MMJ followed the law," Boise said. "We built the bridge to the future the right way - through the DEA, FDA, and science."

This shift creates an unprecedented divide:

Illicit operators and hemp 'chemists' face extinction under new enforcement.

Lawful pharmaceutical developers like MMJ gain a level of scarcity and credibility.

The Opportunity Ahead

The federal convergence of law, science, and enforcement creates a once-in-a-generation alignment.

MMJ is positioned to emerge not just as a survivor-but as the cornerstone of the federally regulated medical cannabis economy.

Its structure - vertically integrated, federally compliant, and scientifically validated - positions MMJ for:

Strategic alliances with major pharmaceutical firms;

Government and VA research contracts;

Institutional investment inflows as capital exits noncompliant state markets.

The DOJ's constitutional reset, the state AG crackdown on hemp, and the President's pending decision on medical cannabis all converge to prove one truth:

MMJ was right first, and right all along.

WATCH THE ACTION, NOT THE SPEAK

The noise around "reform" means little without lawful execution.

President Trump and DEA Administrator Terry Cole now face a choice - science or stagnation, law or loopholes, reform or relapse.

"We built MMJ to outlast politics," Boise concluded. "Now the law itself is catching up. The market, the courts, and the Constitution all point in the same direction: pharmaceutical cannabis under federal control."

About MMJ International Holdings

MMJ International Holdings is a pioneering developer of FDA regulated, pharmaceutical grade cannabinoid medicines.

Its subsidiaries, MMJ BioPharma Labs and MMJ BioPharma Cultivation, hold federal designations, DEA licensure, and FDA IND approvals for treating Huntington's Disease and Multiple Sclerosis.

The company has global GMP partnerships supporting clinical manufacturing and data driven cannabinoid therapeutics.

MMJ is represented by attorney Megan Sheehan.

CONTACT:

Madison Hisey

MHisey@mmjih.com

203-231-85832

SOURCE: MMJ International Holdings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/watch-the-marijuana-federal-action-not-the-speak-president-trumps-can-1099166