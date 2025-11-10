Newgen Software: Vision Bank Streamlines its Document Management Process with Newgen

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software, a global provider of an AI-first digital transformation platform, announced the successful outcomes of its partnership with Vision Bank, a Category-1 Islamic Financial Institution registered with the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). Newgen's solutions, powered by the NewgenONE low-code platform, enabled the bank to modernize its document management process, enhance operational efficiency, and achieve frictionless operations.

As part of this collaboration, Vision Bank implemented Newgen's AI-firstElectronic Document and Record Management System (EDRMS) along with NewgenONE ECM's intelligentContent Capture Capabilities for document scanning. The EDRMS seamlessly integrated with the bank's core systems and channels, automating the complete document lifecycle, from creation to archival, on secure MS Azure Cloud.

With this implementation, the bank significantly enhanced its archival capacity and gained advanced capabilities to track, monitor, and retrieve documents in real-time, ensuring better agility and superior customer service.

"We chose to partner with Newgen because of their proven domain expertise and reliable solutions tailored to our digital banking needs. Together, we were able to simplify workflows, improve security, and build a stronger foundation for future innovation," said Parvin Jain, CEO, Vision Bank.

"We are proud to have delivered commendable outcomes that further strengthen our partnership with Vision Bank. Our EDRMS solution has enabled the bank to benefit from enhanced security, scalability, and real-time access to information. We are committed to offering customer-centric solutions to further bolster their growth," stated Prashant Sahai, VP Sales Head (MENA), Newgen Software.

About Vision Bank

Vision Bank Limited is a Prudential Category-1 Islamic Financial Institution registered with Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and regulated by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of ADGM. The Bank offers Shari'ah-compliant regulated activities (but not managing Profit-Sharing Investment Account) and has regulatory permissions for Accepting Deposits, Advising on Investments or Credit, and Providing Credit. For more details, visit https://www.vision-bank.com/

About Newgen Software

Newgen is the leading provider of an AI-first unified digital transformation platform with native process automation, content services, customer engagement, and AI/ML capabilities. Globally, successful enterprises rely on Newgen's industry-recognized low-code application platform to develop and deploy complex, content-driven, and customer-engaging business applications on the cloud. From onboarding to service requests, financing to underwriting, and for many more use cases across industries, Newgen unlocks simple with speed and agility.

For more details, visit www.newgensoft.com

