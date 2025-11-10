EQS-News: Rumble Inc / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Tether Doubles Down on Rumble, with an Initial Commitment of up to $150 Million of GPU Services to Fuel AI Plans Commitment in Support of Recently Announced Exchange Offer for Northern Data

Agreement Further Demonstrates Tether's Expanding Investment and Partnership with Rumble LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., Nov. 10, 2025 - Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) ("Rumble" or the "Company"), the Freedom-First technology platform, today agreed on a significant GPU commitment with Tether, the largest company in the digital assets industry and the most widely used dollar stablecoin across the world with more than 500 million users. The agreement represents an initial commitment by Tether to purchase up to $150 million of GPU services over a two-year period following the closing of Rumble's voluntary public exchange offer for Northern Data AG.



Securing direct access to high-performance compute is a strategic cornerstone of Tether's broader AI ambitions, positioning the company to power a decentralized ecosystem for AI that operates independently of hyperscalers. The GPU fleet would enable Tether to supercharge its AI models and agents, ensuring both computational sovereignty and long-term cost efficiency. By leveraging Rumble's library and Northern Data's GPU clusters to train AI models and co-create tools that empower content creators worldwide, Tether's AI products are aimed at being insulated from censorship or access restrictions. Together, this is expected to fuel global AI development at scale with the hardware base and geopolitical independence to build a self-sustaining, open AI infrastructure that does not rely on centralized cloud providers.



"Paolo Ardoino is a visionary. He has built an unparalleled business model with a world-class team at Tether who have demonstrated relentless execution on product," said Chris Pavlovski, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Rumble. "At Rumble, with the exchange offer for Northern Data, we will be in a position to expand our partnership with Tether, supply them as an anchor customer on our Freedom-First AI infrastructure and help them execute on their game-changing AI plans rooted in privacy, independence and resilience."



The GPU purchase agreement will only become effective at the closing of Rumble's exchange offer for Northern Data AG.



Rumble is a Freedom-First technology platform with a mission to protect a free and open internet. The platform spans cloud, AI, and digital media, including its namesake video service, and is built on a foundation of customer independence and free speech.



Tether is the creator of the world's most used stablecoin and a pioneer in building decentralized financial, communication, AI, and energy infrastructure. With a mission to promote financial inclusion and sovereign access to resources, Tether supports projects globally that align with the principles of openness, transparency, and technological independence.



