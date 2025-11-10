EQS-News: Rumble Inc
Rumble Secures $100 Million Advertising Commitment from Tether
LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., Nov. 10, 2025 - Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) ("Rumble" or the "Company), the Freedom-First technology platform, today agreed on a $100 million advertising commitment with Tether, representing $50 million per year over a two-year period, beginning in the first quarter of 2026. This commitment follows Rumble's announcements earlier today of our definitive agreement to submit a voluntary exchange offer for Northern Data AG and Tether's commitment to purchase up to $150 million of GPU services from the Company following the closing of the exchange offer. As the largest player in digital assets and the most widely used dollar stablecoin with more than 500 million users, Tether's support strengthens Rumble's push for a freer and more open digital ecosystem. This commitment makes clear that the future of creator monetization and digital advertising belongs to platforms that champion freedom, transparency, and innovation.
"Tether's commitment to our Freedom-First video platform proves that Rumble and the creators who have stood unwaveringly for free speech are the foundation for the future of advertising and creator monetization," said Chris Pavlovski, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Rumble. "Integrating advertising with Rumble Wallet is paving the way for a transparent, privacy-focused, and independent future of monetization and engagement for creators and users."
