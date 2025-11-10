Anzeige
WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 | Ticker-Symbol: DHG
Frankfurt
06.11.25 | 08:06
6,340 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,2506,54008:39
6,3706,45006.11.
Dow Jones News
10.11.2025 08:33 Uhr
108 Leser
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Delisting and Cancellation of Trading in Dalata Shares

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Delisting and Cancellation of Trading in Dalata Shares 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Delisting and Cancellation of Trading in Dalata Shares 
10-Nov-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO 
WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 
 
10 NOVEMBER 2025 
 
RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER 
 
FOR 
 
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 
 
BY 
 
PANDOX IRELAND TUCK LIMITED 
 
A NEWLY-INCORPORATED COMPANY WHOLLY-OWNED BY PANDOX AB AND EIENDOMSSPAR AS 
 
TO BE IMPLEMENTED BY WAY OF A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER CHAPTER 1 OF PART 9 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 2014 

DELISTING AND CANCELLATION OF TRADING IN DALATA SHARES 

Further to the announcement made by Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata") on 7 November 2025 that the Scheme had become 
Effective in accordance with its terms, Dalata now confirms that, following applications by Dalata (i) to Euronext 
Dublin and the London Stock Exchange in respect of the admission of the Dalata Shares to trading on the regulated 
market of Euronext Dublin and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange respectively; (ii) to Euronext Dublin in 
respect of the listing of Dalata Shares on the Official List of Euronext Dublin; and (iii) to the FCA in respect of the 
listing of Dalata Shares on the equity shares (international commercial companies secondary listing) category of the 
FCA's Official List, each such listings of Dalata shares were cancelled with effect from 7.00 a.m. today, 10 November 
2025. 
 
Capitalised terms used, but not defined, in this announcement have the same meaning as in the Scheme Document dated 12 
August 2025. All times stated in this announcement are to time in Dublin.  
 
Enquiries 
 
Dalata Hotel Group plc                    
 
Dermot Crowley                        
 
Sean McKeon                        +353 1 206 9400 
 
Investor Relations                    investorrelations@dalatahotelgroup.com 
 
Rothschild & Co (Financial Adviser to Dalata) 
 
Avi Goldberg 
                             
Sam Green 
                             
Alice Squires 
                           +44 (0) 20 7280 5000 
Nikhil Walia 
 
Joel Barnett 
 
Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker) 
                             
Ben Wright 
                           +44 203 753 3069 
Clayton Bush 
 
Davy (Joint Corporate Broker) 
 
Anthony Farrell                        
 
Orla Cowzer                        +353 1 679 6363 

FTI Consulting (Communications Adviser to Dalata) 
                           +353 86 2314135 
Jonathan Neilan 
                           +353 86 6712702 
Declan Kearney 
                           +44 7768 216607 
Edward Bridges 
                           Dalata@fticonsulting.com

Responsibility statements required by the Irish Takeover Rules

The Directors of Dalata accept responsibility for the information contained in this announcement. To the best of their knowledge and belief (having taken all reasonable care to ensure such is the case), the information contained in this announcement is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information.

Advisers

N.M. Rothschild & Sons Limited ("Rothschild & Co"), which is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the FCA, is acting exclusively as financial adviser to Dalata and for no one else in connection with the Acquisition and will not be responsible to anyone other than Dalata in respect of protections that may be afforded to clients of Rothschild & Co nor for providing advice in connection with the Acquisition or any matter referred to herein. Neither Rothschild & Co nor any of its affiliates (nor their respective directors, officers, employees or agents) owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or indirect, whether in contract, in tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of Rothschild & Co in connection with this announcement, any statement contained herein, the Acquisition or otherwise. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made by Rothschild & Co as to the contents of this announcement.

J&E Davy ("Davy"), which is authorised and regulated in Ireland by the Central Bank of Ireland, and in the United Kingdom, Davy is authorised and regulated by the FCA. Davy is acting exclusively for Dalata and no one else in connection with the matters referred to in this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than Dalata for providing the protections afforded to clients of Davy or for providing advice in connection with the matters referred to in this announcement.

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG ("Berenberg"), which is authorised and regulated by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority and is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the FCA, is acting exclusively for Dalata and no one else in connection with the matters set out in this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than Dalata for providing the protections afforded to clients of Berenberg for providing advice in connection with any matter referred to herein. Neither Berenberg nor any of its affiliates (nor their respective directors, officers, employees or agents) owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or indirect, whether in contract, in tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of Berenberg in connection with this announcement, any statement contained herein or otherwise.

No Offer or Solicitation

This announcement is for information purposes only and is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form any part of any offer or invitation, or the solicitation of an offer, to purchase or otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction pursuant to the Acquisition or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:   635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
Sequence No.: 407641 
EQS News ID:  2226480 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2226480&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 10, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
